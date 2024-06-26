Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #15 Tyrique Stevenson

We continue our series profiling the 25 most important Chicago Bears players. At number 15 we have cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The Chicago Bears are three weeks away from having their rookies report for training camp. As they inch closer, we continue to profile the 25 most important players in 2024. We have reached number 15. There, we have cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Steveson is in his second season and looks to build on his strong rookie season.

Stevenson is an aggressive cornerback. He came out of Miami, where they do a good job of producing NFL-caliber players. At 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, he has the body type that the Chicago Bears look for in their cornerbacks. Additionally, he matches the speed, athleticism, and agility of Jaylom Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Stevenson is an aggressive cornerback. That aggressiveness cost him a little bit early in his rookie season. He took chances and got burned. However, as he got more accustomed to the NFL receivers, he adjusted and progressed well. He learned through a baptism by fire. He finished the season with 86 tackles, 16 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions.

The interceptions were the most by a rookie last season as were his passes broken up. However, Stevenson also allowed the most receptions (72), receiving yards (836), and touchdowns (9) among rookie defenders in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. But his 110 targets were the fifth-most among ALL defenders in 2023. He was thrown into the fire, opponents tried him, but he held his own.

Playing the outside corner a player will get tested constantly. Quarterbacks will go after you and you usually take on the opponent’s better receivers. Once Stevenson settled down, though, he showed he was up for the challenge. Now he hopes to be as good or better the entire 2024 season and not just part of it like in 2023.

As an example of how well Stevenson progressed in 2023, he had his best game in

Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was targeted six times but allowed just two catches for 28 yards. Additionally, he had two interceptions. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort.

Stevenson helped the Chicago Bears secondary become one of the toughest in the NFL. They led the league in interceptions. The three starters measure the same and are aggressive. Now Stevenson looks to take a step up in his second season with the experience he got in his first.

Stevenson can bully receivers and move them out of their routes. He has the length and speed to keep up with most receivers. He studies the quarterback and times his attempts at the pass to break it up. Some feel that Stevenson could develop faster and be a better cornerback than Johnson.

That is a crazy thing to believe but if it does happen the Chicago Bears will have themselves the best cornerback room in the league.

Having Stevenson was a godsend for the Chicago Bears. With him, the Bears were able to move Kyler Gordon to the slot. There, Gordon flourished. Stevenson did a great job on the outside. In fact, Johnson missed Weeks 4 and 5, and Stevenson had to take the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders’ best receivers. He handled his own.

It would be great to have two shut-down corners on the same team. Then add Gordon in the slot and Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker at safety, that would give Chicago the best overall secondary seen in recent times.

Pro Football Focus recently named a player from each team who they felt was a candidate to have a breakout season in 2024. For the Chicago Bears, it was Tyrique Stevenson. He is on a mission to show that he could be one of the top corners in the league. As good as he was down the stretch last season, he may accomplish that.

Previous rankings: #25: Tory Taylor #24: Velus Jones #23: Jack Sanborn #22: Gerald Everett #21: Kyler Gordon #20: Cairo Santos #19: Kevin Byard #18: Nate Davis #17: Jaquan Brisker #16: Austin Booker

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE