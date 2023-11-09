The Chicago Bears’ Week 10 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, will see a list of inactive players. Justin Fields is on it.

Velus Jones will be sitting out of the Chicago Bears’ Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers. Before the game, the team declared the troubled wide receiver a healthy scratch.

Here’s the full list of the team’s inactives:

The team gave Justin Fields a chance to get better so he could play on Wednesday, but he was unable to recover in time for the match. It is Tyson Bagent’s fourth consecutive game at the start.

It should come as no surprise that Terell Smith, Khari Blasingame, Nate Davis, and Tremaine Edmunds are all out for the Bears on Wednesday. Edmunds’ starting middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, Davis’ right guard Teven Jenkins, and backup cornerback Jaylon Jones will be available off the bench. The Bears’ offensive scheme may change to compensate for Blasingame’s absence, but this is unclear. Stephen Carlson, a tight end, was added to the active roster by the team, but did not

Dominique Robinson, who will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game, is the last notable inactive player.

