Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson gives honest Dennis Allen review

Dennis Allen is sure to make plenty of changes to the defense as he steps in as the Chicago Bears new defensive coordinator. However, cornerback Jaylon Johnson will remain one of his key building blocks.

While Johnson was named to his second straight Pro Bowl, the Bears as a whole ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. Chicago attempted to rectify the issue by signing players such as Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. However, existing roster members such as Montez Sweat and Johnson must take a step forward as well.

While Ben Johnson’s offensive revival with the Bears has gotten all the headlines, Chicago needs serious defensive help as well. Johnson, the cornerback, revealed exactly what to expect from Allen and the team’s new-look defense in 2025, via Speak.

“As a unit we’re just going to fly around, make plays,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of plays out there that we didn’t make. This year we’re going to have a true opportunity to challenge guys, get up in guy’s faces and really limit offenses. You’re going to get some dogs running around making plays.”

As for his role on the defense, Johnson confirmed that he wants to follow opposing team’s No. 1 receiver weekly. The cornerback is ready for the challenge and ready to prove why he is one of the league’s best.

“I’m going to set the tone with pure coverage, dog mentality, getting us the opportunity to go in and lock up,” Johnson said. “That’s something I take extreme pride in, that’s what I work for. I know I’m going to show that, I’m going to put that on full display all year.”

Dennis Allen retools Chicago Bears defense

The Bears already had strong pieces on their roster prior to Allen’s arrival. Johnson and Kyler Gordon highlight a strong secondary while TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds lead the linebacking unit. Sweat while muted in recent years is still a beast off the edge. Rather than how the offense underwent a true undertaking, Allen will be tasked with building up a defense that should have some ground to stand on.

For all their defensive struggles in 2024, forcing turnovers was one of the Bears’ few key strengths. They ranked seventh in the league with 24 takeaways. However, most of those turnovers were forced via the fumble, as the Bears made just seven interceptions, fourth-fewest in the league.

Chicago won’t care as long as their offense gets the ball back, but Johnson will certainly take notice. He saw his interception numbers drop from four to two in 2024. With Tyrique Stevenson across from him on the board, Gordon in the slot and Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker at safety, the Bears believe their secondary is on the rise in 2025.

After his failed stint as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, all eyes will be on Allen to see how he adapts to his new defensive role. Johnson has at least bought in, and believes in the defensive coordinator’s vision. Now it’s just up to the entire defense to prove the Bears have changed for the better in 2025 and beyond.

