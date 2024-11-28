Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears Urged to Make History By Replacing Matt Eberflus With First Female NFL Head Coach

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Jennifer King
Chicago Bears running back coach Jennifer King shakes hands with running back Travis Homer (20) during warm ups before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears lost their sixth game in a row on Thursday. The Detroit Lions outlasted the Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.  Third-year head coach Matt Eberflus was skewered on the internet following his clock management decision at the end of the game.

Following a sack, Eberflus chose not to use the Bears’ final timeout to stop the clock, ensuring rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had to throw a deep pass to try to win the game instead of throwing an intermediate pass to get into field goal range.

Eberflus is now 14-32 since he took over the Bears head coaching job in 2022. Rumors are swirling that Chicago intends to discuss firing the 54-year-old head coach midseason, something the team has never done in its history.

Could the Chicago Bears make more history?

NFL: Washington Football Team Training Camp
Washington Football Team full-year coaching intern Jennifer King stands on the field on day twenty-one of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

 

Benjamin Albright with KOA Colorado suggested who the Bears could name as an interim head coach if Chicago fired Eberflus. Allbright thinks the Bears could make history by giving that title to offensive assistant/running backs coach Jennifer King.

“I wouldn’t (make offensive coordinator Thomas Brown the interim head coach.),” Allbright posted. “Leave him developing the QB. You’re not going to hire the interim, so it doesn’t matter. Make history and have the first female NFL HC adls interim with former QB Jennifer King.”

Jennifer King’s football history

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team coaching intern Jennifer King tosses a ball on. The field prior to the Washington Football Team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

 

King played quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix in the Women’s Football Alliance from 2006-2017. She spent time with the New York Sharks and D.C. Divas in the WFA.

King became an NFL coach in 2018, taking a role with the Carolina Panthers as a wide receiver coach intern. The 40-year-old coach has worked with the Washington Football Team and Commanders.

King played college basketball and softball for Guilford College.

NFL: Chicago Bears Keenan Allen
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply