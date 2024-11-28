Chicago Bears Urged to Make History By Replacing Matt Eberflus With First Female NFL Head Coach

The Chicago Bears lost their sixth game in a row on Thursday. The Detroit Lions outlasted the Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Third-year head coach Matt Eberflus was skewered on the internet following his clock management decision at the end of the game.

Following a sack, Eberflus chose not to use the Bears’ final timeout to stop the clock, ensuring rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had to throw a deep pass to try to win the game instead of throwing an intermediate pass to get into field goal range.

Eberflus is now 14-32 since he took over the Bears head coaching job in 2022. Rumors are swirling that Chicago intends to discuss firing the 54-year-old head coach midseason, something the team has never done in its history.

Could the Chicago Bears make more history?

Benjamin Albright with KOA Colorado suggested who the Bears could name as an interim head coach if Chicago fired Eberflus. Allbright thinks the Bears could make history by giving that title to offensive assistant/running backs coach Jennifer King.

“I wouldn’t (make offensive coordinator Thomas Brown the interim head coach.),” Allbright posted. “Leave him developing the QB. You’re not going to hire the interim, so it doesn’t matter. Make history and have the first female NFL HC adls interim with former QB Jennifer King.”

I wouldn't. Leave him developing the QB. You're not going to hire the interim, so it doesn't matter. Make history and have the first female NFL HC adls interim with former QB Jennifer King. https://t.co/eML3fDfsya — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 29, 2024

Jennifer King’s football history

King played quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix in the Women’s Football Alliance from 2006-2017. She spent time with the New York Sharks and D.C. Divas in the WFA.

King became an NFL coach in 2018, taking a role with the Carolina Panthers as a wide receiver coach intern. The 40-year-old coach has worked with the Washington Football Team and Commanders.

King played college basketball and softball for Guilford College.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE