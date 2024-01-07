Chicago Bears will likely show interest in Jim Harbaugh if change is needed, says latest report

Week 18 is here, and the Chicago Bears are officially out of the playoffs and looking towards the offseason, where they will have some massive decisions to make regarding the long-term success of the organization. General Manager Ryan Poles has a large amount of pressure on his shoulders as next season approaches, as it’s still unclear who will be coaching and quarterbacking this team going forward.

Despite an earlier report from Ian Rapoport regarding Matt Eberflus returning as the Chicago Bears coach in 2024, another source has come out and said he could be replaced by the perfect candidate, and that is Jim Harbaugh, current coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh is currently in the midst of trying to coach his Wolverines to a National Championship, as undefeated Michigan will take on the also undefeated Washington Huskies tomorrow night in the CFP Final. A win for Harbaugh could likely take him back to the NFL, but some have already said regardless of the outcome, that’s where he’ll be headed.

This morning, well respected Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda released an article regarding the Jim Harbaugh situation, and he even touched on the likelihood of him going to the Chicago Bears.

Two other teams have shown significant interest in Harbaugh: the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. While the Bears have indicated Matt Eberflus will return as head coach, I am told there is a possibility for change if the franchise believes it can reel in Harbaugh. The fact that the team owns the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a second selection midway through the frame makes the Chicago job even more attractive.

Now, regardless of what you think about all these reports coming out the past few weeks, Pauline is very well respected and admired around the league, so take this as a pretty viable source. If the Chicago Bears think they can get Jim, they might just do it.

And can you blame them? Yes, the Bears have ended the season strong, and have a chance to knock the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs later today. However, the way this season started can’t be dismissed, and Eberflus needs to be held somewhat accountable for that mess. That can’t happen again next year if the Chicago Bears have any interest in competing for a playoff spot.

Could Jim Harbaugh’s interest in the Chicago Bears be increased because of the high draft picks?

And as Pauline stated above, it could make the attraction for Harbaugh to Chicago even bigger. He could draft whoever he wanted, go in whatever QB direction he wanted to go in, and completely take control of this locker room that’s needed a good leader for quite some time.

Justin Fields will be the next big question for whoever runs this team. With the first pick clinched, the franchise could take Caleb Williams from USC, or Drake Maye from UNC if they feel Justin Fields is not the answer. Even with his improved play as of late, he’s still failed to win at a high rate in the NFL, regardless of the talent around him.

Caleb Williams isn’t making this throw pic.twitter.com/doTUvlGa3h — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) December 31, 2023

The fanbase is pretty divided on the issue, as some still believe in Fields to take them to the promise land, and some think change is needed at the most important position in football. The fans, however, don’t get to decide at the end of the day.

There’s even been some reports on the Chicago Bears locker room being upset if they do move on from Fields, as he’s seemed to completely win over his teammates with his leadership since coming back from injury earlier this season. It will surely be an interesting storyline to follow as the offseason approaches.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE