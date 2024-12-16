The Chicago Bears will be missing Braxton Jones and Gervon Dexter on Monday night

Jones and Dexter were officially ruled out prior to kick-off on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Dexter was on the injury report late in the week and did not practice on Friday. The second-year pro is dealing with a knee issue that simply could not be resolved in time for the team’s second contest with the Vikings this season.

Dexter has 23 solo tackles and five sacks in year two of what the Chicago Bears are hoping to be a promising career in the trenches. With fellow interior defensive lineman Andrew Billings out for the season, it will be up to the cast of Zacch Pickens, Byron Cowart, and Chris Williams to hold it down up the middle in week 15.

The injury to Jones was a sudden development Sunday afternoon, with the team ruling him out before the injury report was even released late Monday afternoon. This is a Chicago Bears offensive line that has allowed the most amount of sacks in the league this season, and missing their anchor on the left side won’t help the cause against a solid Minnesota pass rush.

It is believed that rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie will pick up the start in the place of Jones. Amegadjie saw action in relief against Washington in week 8 and although he did not do well, he appears to be the best option to go in week 15.

Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift is good to go against Minnesota

Despite the Chicago Bears missing a key piece on each side of the ball, they will have D’Andre Swift dressed on Monday. Swift has been on the injury report for the last two weeks but will have played in each of those games. The starting tailback is always needed in this offense, but especially so when Roschon Johnson will not play for the second consecutive game.

