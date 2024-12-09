Chicago Bears are willing to let Kevin Warren do whatever it takes to get the right guy in charge to lead the team

This upcoming head coaching hire for the Chicago Bears is the most important one they will make in the history of the franchise. Having a 23-year-old superstar-in-the-making at quarterback and a plethora of young talent means this decision could make or break the current core’s future with the team and how much of an impact they could have in the Chicago Bears’ history.

On Monday morning, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune had an interesting tidbit on the upcoming coach search and Kevin Warren’s involvement, signaling that he will have a ‘green light’ to spend money on the candidate”

Multiple sources confirmed Monday morning that the higher-ups in the organization will give Kevin Warren all of the financial resources necessary to get this hire right. With all of the buzz around the league and Chicago’s fanbase emphasizing how important of a hire this is, Warren backed it when he spoke over the weekend. “You hate saying the decisions are going to set the trajectory of the franchise over the next 10 to 15 to 20 years,” Warren said. “This is one that will.”

The Chicago Bears going out and getting a top coaching candidate from a financial standpoint would be something new across the league. The last two hiring cycles for the franchise resulted in “high upside” hires that didn’t break the bank (Nagy, Eberflus). It seems that management and above are sick of having to bring in a new leader every three years, and it’s not hard to blame them for potentially feeling that way.

After yesterday’s loss to San Francisco, the Bears secured another losing season. This makes 11 out of the last 12 years where the Bears will not finish with a winning record, as the joyride of the 2018-19 campaign is the only bright spot in that stretch.

To take it a step further, the last time the Chicago Bears won a playoff game was in January 16 2011 against Seattle. Combine that with not beating Green Bay since the 2018-19 season and you’ve got some pretty sour streaks of losing that you would like snapped immediately.

Taking shortcuts with one of the most important positions of the organization is something the Chicago Bears simply can’t afford to do anymore, and that’s being taken into serious consideration at the top.

The Chicago Bears head coach vacancy will be a highly sought-after job in January

This upcoming head coaching cycle is arguably the perfect one for the Bears to go all out on financially. Two of the biggest candidates that stand out to teams across the NFL are Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson. The initial worry from Bear fans was that despite all of the young talent this roster possesses, the organizational history would hold top candidates back from ever considering the opening. However, Brad Biggs believes that there is plenty of optimism to be had on the state of the Chicago Bears vacancy and it will be a coveted role for those looking to pick up a head coaching gig.

“In talking with numerous people across the league over the last week to gauge what the search could look like and how attractive the coaching job will be, some were a lot more bullish on the Bears than I expected,” Biggs said.

Johnson fits the mold as a dream candidate for the Chicago Bears. The offensive guru in Detroit has resurrected the career of Jared Goff and is a major reason why the Lions have been a Super Bowl contender for the last two seasons. Pairing him with Caleb Williams could be monumental to this franchise for the next decade and we’ve seen highly coveted offensive coordinators (Sean McVay, Kyle Shannahan) be big hits once hired in the past.

Vrabel is a guy that the Bears are already planning to interview. The former Titans head coach would bring a strong “leader of men” mentality to the table and similar to Johnson, would be a head coach unlike any other that the Chicago Bears have had before. The one thing Vrabel has that Johnson does not is prior head coaching experience in the NFL, which could go a long way when this hiring process begins.

If it is Johnson or Vrabel, they each will have a strong task to handle as soon as the land the job. Johnson needs to have a plan set in place as to who will run the defense, and Vrabel needs to have things ready for the next offensive mind that will mold Caleb Williams. Neither is an easy task, but if the Bears can land one of these two candidates, things could be looking up for the organization for the first time in a while.

