The Chicago Bears have begun their head coaching search after firing Matt Eberflus last Friday following another disappointing loss. Enough was enough for the Bears brass as they made the decision to go in a new direction.

And with the search not even a week old yet, the rumors are flying as to who they should target.

NFL reporter Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had a interesting idea for the Chicago Bears while appearing on the Mully and Haugh Show on 670 The Score Tuesday morning. Florio suggested that the franchise take a route that is barely used — trade for a head coach.

He is what he wrote after his radio appearance:

The Bears should give it a whirl. Specifically, they should make the inquiry as to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, There’s no obvious reason to think he or the team would like a fresh start. From his perspective, it’s fruitless; he’s under contract. From the team’s perspective, who really ever knows? In early 2014, the 49ers had a deal in place to send Jim Harbaugh to the Browns. And that was after three stellar seasons, featuring three conference championship games and one Super Bowl. Although Harbaugh ultimately decided not to do it, it’s worth making the inquiry. Shanahan’s dad, Mike, is from the Chicago area. More importantly, Shanahan is an offensive wizard who would get the most out of quarterback Caleb Williams. However it would play out, it starts with a phone call. The Bears should make the call.

Florio goes on to say that it would cost them multiple draft picks to acquire a coach like Kyle Shanahan but it’s at least worth the risk. He also goes on to suggest Miami’s Mike McDaniel, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski or Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Now, this isn’t inside information from Florio but just a suggestion for the Chicago Bears.

It’s a dream but Kyle Shanahan would be the perfect fit for Chicago Bears

I should start off by saying that I think there’s less than a 1 percent chance of this happening. It’s not how the Chicago Bears (or even other NFL teams operate) but if somehow, someway they could get the conversations going, Kyle Shanahan would be the PERFECT fit.

The Bears have a young quarterback in Caleb Williams who is getting better and better as the season has gone on and bringing in an offensive mind like Shanahan would be ideal. Shanahan really hasn’t had a quarterback that has the talent like Williams while in San Francisco, yet he’s gotten the 49ers to the Super Bowl multiple times.

The Bears are heading to California this weekend to face off against a reeling 49ers team. And MAYBE, just MAYBE they can get a look at Shanahan in the process? Don’t get your hopes up.

