The Chicago Bears have the highest pass block win rate as an offensive line, as unbelievable as that may seem.

The argument goes you can manipulate statistical data to suit your argument any way you want. That seems to be the case with the Chicago Bears’ offensive line leading the NFL in pass block win rate. ESPN keeps a week-by-week tally of who has the best collective win rate among offensive lines and who has the best win rate by position and the Bears have all five offensive linemen among the top-10.

Braxton Jones and Larry Borom are two fifth-round drafted offensive tackles who are starting for the Chicago Bears and proving to be among the best in the league through two games. According to ESPN analytics, both Braxton Jones and Larry Borom are among the top-10 in the NFL in pass block win rate.

Don’t shoot me, I’m just the messenger of the news and informationi, no matter how unbelievable it may seem.

Cody Whitehair at left guard leads the league among guards in pass block win rate at 100-percent, according to ESPN analytics. Sam Mustipher is tied for first also with a win rate of 100-percent as a center.

Again I don’t know how they’re coming to this conclusion given that Mustipher was recently tossed aside like a rag doll and gave up a QB hit on Justin Fields in this video clip.

Even Lucas Patrick makes an appearance among the top-10 in the NFL for his run block win rate.

Overall the Bears lead the league in pass block win rate, with an 88-percent success rate according to the ESPN article highlighting their analytics.

These stats don’t seem to mesh well with the eyeball test however, given the Bears have seemingly given up consistent pressure and have used running backs and tight ends to chip the pass rushers at almost every turn.

Also of note is the lack of pass attempts compared to pass completions with the rest of the league. The Bears have fewer passing attempts (28) than the rest of the league has pass completions. Every team in the league has more completions than the Bears have attempts, which of course begs the question of the Bears being decent at pass blocking merely because they’re not throwing the ball at all.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE