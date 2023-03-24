The career points leader for the Chicago Bears is open to a reunion if the team were to have interest.

Robbie Gould, potentially the greatest kicker the Chicago Bears have ever employed, is now a free agent after six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Almost immediately Bears fans started to wonder if a reunion would be possible.

During an interview on ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy show, Gould was asked if the Bears would ask if he would consider coming back to the team that released him back in 2015. The simple response, “Absolutely.” In six years with San Fran, Gould made 161 out of 184 field goals for a 87.5 field goal percentage, with a 96.1% extra point percentage. Which was a better run arguably than his initial run in Chicago.

"If Chicago called and said 'we want you back,' would I do it? Absolutely."@RobbieGould09 on his free agency on @ESPN1000 — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 24, 2023

While the nostalgia factor does play a role here, the Chicago Bears do currently have a kicker on the roster in Cairo Santos, who has been a statically great kicker for the Bears. Comparing the two kickers in the past three years, Santos has had the better run.

Santos Gould FGA 85 78 FGM 77 66 FG% 90.6 84.6 XPA 97 129 XPM 90 125 XP% 92.8 96.9

While the reunion would be nice, the Bears have to be sure that Gould would be an upgrade over the current situation. The numbers don’t exactly support that claim but kickers can get on a hot streak out of nowhere. Just look at Gould’s 2018 campaign with the 49ers.

No rumors have stated that a change could be coming but it’s always nice to see a legend such as Gould would be interesting in joining the Bears after that awkward 2015 offseason.

