The Chicago Bears haven’t offered a contract to a veteran Teven Jenkins

During the Chicago Bears minicamp controversy has been brewing around the offensive line. Head Coach Matt Eberflus has claimed the starting offensive line hasn’t been decided, and he’s still thinking of “multiple combinations”.

Teven Jenkins, who started 12 games for the Bears last year, claimed he tried to negotiate a contract but wasn’t given any offer at all.

Teven Jenkins, who is entering a contract year, says his side has reached out to the Bears about an extension. "Nothing is on the table" right now. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 5, 2024

Now the four-year guard’s future is unclear, and we can now speculate the Chicago Bears will be looking at other options at guard. Nate Davis was expected to be a clear choice to find his way onto the offensive line, but Eberflus didn’t seem confident when saying he expects him to start at guard. New Bears signing and former 49ers guard Matt Pryor could make his way to a starting position if the chips fall the right way.

Possible Chicago Bears starting offensive line with what they currently have

With Teven Jenkins, the Chicago Bears offensive line ranked around the league’s top half. Without him, the overall talent of the Bears offensive line is certainly lesser than with him. Injuries were a problem last season but expectations are they will be better this season.

The Bears acquired Coleman Shelton from the Los Angeles Rams signing him to a one-year contract. Shelton started 30 games for the Rams over the last two years including all 17 games during the 2023-24 season.

Assuming the Bears put out their best offensive line based on perceived talent, starters would include Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Bates, Nate Davis, and Darnell Wright. All are currently listed as starters on the Chicago Bears depth chart. With Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis being question marks it would seem Shelton and Pryor would be the next best options. Keeping in mind that Eberflus is still mixing and matching players around the offensive line.

