One of the thorough analytical football minds just came out with his 2024 NFL wide receivers rankings and he has the Chicago Bears among the best in the NFL.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football has long been known for his unique spin of football analytics and his thorough watching of film to get to his analysis. Today he came out with his pre-season wide receiver rankings and with the additions of Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze the Bears went from one of the worst units in 2023 to a top-3 unit in 2024.

best receiving corps in 2024: 1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Chicago Bears

4. Miami Dolphins

5. Houston Texans

6. Seattle Seahawks

7. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Detroit Lions

11. Green Bay Packers

11. Tennessee Titans

13.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 22, 2024

It should come as no surprise given that Allen and DJ Moore have consistently gone for over 1,000 yards throughout their careers. Moore had a career high in yards last year, and Allen has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL since his arrival.

Toss in rookie Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears have one of the most complete and well-balanced groups of receivers in the NFL. Allen brings experience, and consistency, Moore brings breakaway speed and tackle breaking ability like a running back, and Odunze is a tall down the field threat who can high point the ball over DBs.

There’s little doubt that this is one of the best receiving cores the Chicago Bears have had in the history of the franchise. The closest group to is would be in 2015 when the Bears had Alshon Jeffery Brandon Marshall and Earl Bennett. But Bennett is nowhere near as good as what Odunze projects to be. So the advantage goes to the potential of Odunze vs. Bennett being a decent consistent #3 guy.

With Odunze he is expected to finish his career as the best WR in the history of the Chicago Bears. For now he rounds out the top-3 group and gives rookie QB a variety of options to throw to. With any luck the Bears will be able to ride this unit deep into the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE