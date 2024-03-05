Report: Chicago Bears looking to add two skill position players

Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to completely rebuild the wide receiver room

It was painfully obvious that the Chicago Bears needed reinforcements at wide receiver during the 2023 season. A majority of the Bears receiving workload was on the shoulders of DJ Moore. He got some solid help from Cole Kmet, but that was about it. The Chicago Bears need a number two and a number three receiver.

A new report from NFL insider Adam Caplan suggests the Chicago Bears are looking to do just that. Caplan is reporting on information from “league sources.” Here is what Caplan is hearing from around the NFL on the Bears’ approach to the draft, specifically the 9th pick.

“We’re told that the Bears are planning to add at least two wide receivers this offseason, and this area is around where Odunze — who our sources say isn’t too far behind Harrison in grades from around the NFL — could be selected.

During our talks with NFL sources at the Combine, there was a growing sense that fourth-year WR Darnell Mooney would be playing elsewhere this coming season, which would leave the door open for adding Odunze here.”

Where would wide out number three come from?

The 2024 NFL Draft class is incredibly deep, at wide receiver especially. There is talent to be found outside the first round. The Bears will have to act with urgency if they plan to draft a second wide receiver. This is because the Chicago Bears have zero picks after the fourth round.

The Bears next pick after 9 isn’t until day three of the draft in round three. The class while deep, should be thinned out by the time the Bears pick in the third round. That leaves free agent wide receivers as the solution.

Which free agent wide-outs are worth taking flyers on?

Unfortunately, some of the premier free agent receivers in 2024 have already been resigned by their respective teams. This includes Michael Pittman who has just been franchise tagged by the Colts. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans recently reached a deal with the team, keeping him in Tampa.

Tee Higgins still could be an option in free agency. As the situation between Higgins and the Bengals is still unresolved. Higgins is looking for a long term deal from the team, but the Bengals are dragging their feet. Higgins would be a strong addition to the Bears receiving core. In a scenario where the Bears draft Odunze and sign Higgins, Higgins most likely is receiver two and Odunze is three.

Marquise Brown, Gabe Davis and Calvin Ridley could also be good free agent signings for the Chicago Bears. Those three are still available and all provide a clear upgrade over Darnell Mooney.

Adam Caplan suggested in his report that Mooney is seemingly gone. Which makes sense, Mooney was incredibly underwhelming in 2023. If Mooney really is gone, the Bears need for multiple receivers becomes even bigger.

K.J. Osborn, D.J. Chark and Curtis Samuel are three other receivers that could be a smart pick up for Ryan Poles in free agency.

Takeaways from Caplan’s report

Regardless of who the quarterback of the Chicago Bears is in 2024, the Bears need to add receiving talent.

In an increasingly pass heavy NFL with complex passing schemes, having good receivers is more important than ever. Ryan Poles can do the Bears QB a solid by drafting Rome Odunze or Marvin Harrison Jr., then adding one of the top free agent receivers in order to rebuild the wide receiver room.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE