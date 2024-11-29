Chicago Bears 2024: Even when doing something positive, ownership still shows incompetence

The Chicago Bears did something that the franchise has not done in its history by firing Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season. Even though it was a needed move, ownership still showed incompetence in their approach.

Well, the nightmare that is the Chicago Bears 2024 season continues to add chapters. On the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, the team made a move it has not done in its more than a century in existence — fire a head coach in the middle of the season.

After another ugly loss in a game they could have won, the Chicago Bears decided they had enough of the Matt Eberflus era, dropping him. The Bears are 4-8 this season and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Their last three losses have been a show of incompetence and disorder.

With Eberflus at the helm, they have found creative ways to lose. They lost five games in which they had a 90+ percent chance of winning. Time management has been horrible late in games. Additionally, they have not been able to right the ship after a tough loss or a loss.

In his 46 career games as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Eberflus’ team has had two two-game losing streaks, a three-game losing streak, and, of course, a franchise-worst 14 game streak. While the atmosphere around Halas Hall has not been one conducive to winning, Eberflus took it to a new low.

Of course, Eberflus is not the only problem with the Chicago Bears. We have seen the continuation of ineptness within the organization. The last three quarterbacks drafted by the franchise have dealt with multiple offensive coordinators and head coaches just a couple of seasons into their tenure with the Bears. That is not a recipe for winning.

Even when the Chicago Bears make a move that everyone agrees is necessary they find a way to screw things up. Yes, Eberflus had to be fired. It was evident that he lost the locker room. Players publicly criticized the moves and the atmosphere.

Apparently, the front office was worried that if Eberflus remained in his position the players would start to turn against each other. We saw that happen when the Chicago Bears kept Marc Trestman despite him losing the players’ respect. We saw the best buddies, Brandon Marshall and Jay Cutler, turn on each other.

The Bears did not want that to happen again. Therefore, the firing had to happen. However, it would not be a Chicago Bears move if there is not incompetence involved. First, they let it drag when it was clear over a month ago that he had to go. Then they hesitated in making the move, leaving confusion in its wake.

After the latest blunder that led to another embarrassing and frustrating loss, word spread that the powers that be were reconsidering their policy of waiting until the end of the season to fire the head coach. Finally, General Manager Ryan Poles issued a statement.

This morning, after meeting with George [H. McCaskey] and [president and CEO] Kevin [Warren], we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position. I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.

That seems pretty straightforward and clean, right? Well, about two hours before that statement the team trotted Eberflus out for the day after game press conference. He had to go out there likely knowing that his fate was already sealed and act as if everything was normal.

The Chicago Bears let Eberflus out to dry as he spoke about what happened on Thanksgiving and about his job security. He continued his tone-deaf attitude by saying he felt he and his staff handled the end of the game the right way but that it did not work out. That caused a new wave of criticism.

You don’t deserve the be in the role of the Head Coach saying crap like this. Embarrassing. https://t.co/r6fmx45tuc — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 28, 2024

In addition to that, Eberflus answered the question about his job with some confidence that he would be on the sideline for the Chicago Bears next game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Now, however, he will not be able to get his first win on the road on Sunday. He will remain 0-18 in that stat.

The Chicago Bears’ embarrassment continued. Since they sent Eberflus to his final embarrassing press conference, no one else was aware of what happened. The coaching staff spent the morning as if it was a normal day after a game. They went through the practice unaware that everything was about to get blown up.

It was not until the end of practice that Eberflus called a meeting and made the announcement that he would no longer be the head coach.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score spoke to a player and asked him how he found out about the firing. He asked if the players were told before or after the press conference. “Shit man, ESPN” was his response.

HOLY COW. I asked a Bears player just now how he found out his head coach Matt Eberflus was being fired. Did they tell him before the presser? After? How about not at all? “Shit, man. ESPN.”@670TheScore — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) November 29, 2024

The embarrassment just does not end with this franchise. George McCaskey has no idea what he is doing as Chairman of the Board. Virginia McCaskey does not know what is going on with the team and the rest of the McCaskeys are waiting for the team to be sold. The younger generation has no interest in running the team and would rather rake in the billions they’d receive when the team is sold.

As long as the McCaskeys own the team and George is the Chairman, things likely won’t change for the Chicago Bears. It is clear that they are not invested in winning like the players and fans are. With all of the clowning of the coaches and ownership by the players things will get worse before they get better.

