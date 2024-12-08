Chicago Bears have shown early interest in Mike Vrabel

Bears fans everywhere instantly threw out Vrabel’s name as a hopeful replacement for the team’s next leader following the firing of Matt Eberflus. Vrabel is currently a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns after being relieved of his duties as the Titans head coach a year ago.

The 49-year-old is a defensive-minded coach who is widely seen as someone who can establish a strong culture within a building. He has a championship pedigree thanks to his years playing linebacker under Bill Belichick in New England.

The Chicago Bears will face competition in efforts to bring Vrabel in

With three head coaching vacancies in play at the moment, the report from CBS is that all teams in need of a new leader right now will give Vrabel a chance. The NFL’s lead insider on the network, Jonathan Jones, made a statement this morning that will surely make Chicago fans happy.

“I believe all three (Jets, Saints, Bears) want to interview Mike Vrabel,” says Jones. “I also believe that Vrabel would prefer to go to a team with an established or veteran GM.”

Ryan Poles certainly fits the category of an “established” GM, with this upcoming draft being his fourth with the franchise. The hard-nosed narrative of the Bears being the “Monsters of the Midway” screams Vrabel in every way. Despite the Chicago Bears just firing a defensive head coach, Vrabel’s mindset leading the team would be one that the organization is unfamiliar with.

New Orleans and New York each bring plenty of attractiveness to their respective jobs as well. The Jets are starving for a winner with one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation on the last leg of his career. The Saints are always a threat to compete in the NFC as long as the right man is behind the wheel.

The Chicago Bears might be turning over a new leaf

The initial rumor of the Bears not wanting to interview Vrabel was based on his demeanor has been proven false here. The team turned away Jim Harbaugh last year, but it is clear that management knows how important this hire is to the franchise and Caleb Williams. If there has ever been a time to nail a hiring of the head coach position in the history of Chicago sports, it is right now with these Bears.

