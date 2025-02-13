The Chicago Bears moving up in the 2025 draft might not be in the cards for the front office

The 2025 draft marks an opportunity for the Chicago Bears to add some day-one starters to their squad that has a few holes in the roster entering the season. Having three picks in the first two rounds, Ryan Poles can make some major splashes on both sides of the ball with a relatively deep draft class outside of the quarterback position on tap.

Many believe that the Bears will use these picks to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball, with a move down from the 10th overall selection being a possibility if the board doesn’t shake out their way. The thought of trading up hasn’t been thrown out much with the Bears, and there’s good reason behind that.

Moving up in the draft doesn’t seem realistic for the Chicago Bears

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune admits that even thinking about the Bears moving draft picks is hard to do well before free agency even starts, but his gut feeling is that the team isn’t very likely to move higher than 10th overall.

“Phone lines always will be open, but it’s pointless to discuss this a month before free agency begins,” Biggs writes. “You can’t rule out the possibility, but my hunch is the odds are slim the Bears would trade up. It would take the right player being available within a short distance of No. 10 for the Bears to make the move without eroding a lot of their draft capital.

Who is that player? You’d be taking a stab in the dark. There aren’t a lot of super-high-end prospects in this class, or at least that’s the popular thinking right now. So I’m sure there could be teams interested in trading back.”

With Chicago having multiple important needs on the roster right now, giving up capital to move up in a draft that lacks high-end talent would not make much sense. Bringing in three offensive linemen is no easy task and this front office with have to pull that off along with adding an edge rusher who can make an impact and help out Montez Sweat.

Smaller but still crucial openings like the third wide receiver in Ben Johnson’s offense and a new running back also need to be taken into account when managing assets this offseason. Trying to shore up the depth of this team while bringing in key contributors for major positions means that all available resources need to remain on the table at all times.

Ryan Poles would likely move up to get one specific player

If the Chicago Bears were to take a swing and move up in the first round, it would likely be for one prospect. Abdul Carter was an absolute game wrecker at Penn State and has soared up draft boards based on his tape from the 2024 season. Chicago would be getting the real deal in Carter to help out Sweat in the pass-rushing efforts while not paying him a fortune, which is a major plus.

Depending on how the front office attacks free agency, they could be aggressive in their pursuit of a prospect like Carter when draft day rolls around. However, Carter has been projected in the top three overall selections as of late, so that could be a long shot at this point.

