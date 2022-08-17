The Chicago Bears could target Darius Slayton ahead of Week 1 to help Justin Fields and the offense

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears have some questions surrounding the wide receiver position going into the 2022 season. With Justin Fields’ development being the single-most important thing for the franchise, one can argue general manager Ryan Poles didn’t do enough to help him.

The Bears did sign a few receivers and then ended up trading for N’Keal Harry this offseason but the former first round pick is dealing with a foot injury that will keep him out weeks. Plus, Byron Pringle is also hurt, leaving Fields having to throw to a rotation of guys in training camp.

But Poles could look to add to the room before Week 1 and an analyst believes the Bears would be a fit for Darius Slayton.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger wrote on 10 players that could be traded ahead of Week 1, listing Slayton among them. In the write-up, Spielberger lists the Chicago Bears as a best fit for the receiver:

Team fits: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans Slayton burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019 with eight touchdown receptions and a 15.4 yards per reception average, a top-25 mark at wide receiver. Since then, he has moved in the wrong direction on the depth chart and now finds himself behind a collection of guys including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson and eventually Sterling Shepard when he returns from injury. Slayton has one year remaining on an elevated salary of $2.54 million.

The article also mentions that a 2023 sixth-round pick could get the deal done for a team, and if that’s the case then that could be really good value for the Bears.

Poles already gave up a future seventh rounder for Harry but would he once again trade capitol for a receiver that would come in and be near the top of the depth chart?

