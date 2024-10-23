Is Nate Davis close to being traded by the Chicago Bears? Another NFL insider wrote on his situation ahead of the trade deadline

The Nate Davis saga with the Chicago Bears continues on this season as the team prepares for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

With the Bears on the bye last week, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team has drawn some trade interest in both Davis and running back Khalil Herbert. The Bears have not made a move just yet but Rapoports report is interesting as Chicago is 4-2 and in position to potentially upgrade their roster.

Now, a few days later another reporter is suggesting that the Bears are open to trading Davis ahead of the deadline. Here is what Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote in his notes on Wednesday about Davis:

The Bears were adding at the trade deadline during the early stages of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus regime, but they are now in a position to deal away extras. They have built up good depth at several positions, and those who aren’t in the rotation could be on the move. Guard Nate Davis was benched in Week 3 and inactive in Week 6. The team is open to moving him. Doing so would require Chicago to cover some of his $8.75 million salary, but my sense is the Bears are comfortable with that. The experiment hasn’t gone well.

It makes sense as Davis is not in the good graces of the Bears coaching staff or front office as evident by him sliding down the depth chart. He was benched in Week 3 and has not received his spot back as the team has gone to Matt Pryor. He’s even behind Bill Murray who appears to be the third-string guard as of right now.

The Davis experiment just hasn’t worked out for Chicago after signing him to a three-year deal worth $30M back in 2023 free agency. He’s missed practices in the offseason including this year and then suffered an injury in training camp as well.

Moving on from Davis could cost the Chicago Bears some money as they would have to pick up some of his salary on the contract. But judging by how the team films about him right now, that likely wont be a problem for them.

Other Chicago Bears players potentially on the move?

Davis wasn’t the only Chicago Bears player mentioned in Fowler’s notes from Wednesday as possibly being trade targets. Herbert was again mentioned in rumors but two more names popped up.

Dominique Robinson and Larry Borom.

Here is what Fowler had to say about the two as Chicago could field calls from teams about them ahead of November’s deadline:

The Bears are also weighing trade options with pass rusher Dominique Robinson, who could use a fresh start elsewhere. Teams such as the Cowboys, Cardinals and Commanders are short-handed at pass rusher. At running back, Khalil Herbert is the odd man out of the rotation and should receive interest. And offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle) is eligible to return from injured reserve, so I could see teams inquiring on Chicago’s tackle depth.

Both Robinson and Borom really haven’t made an impact this season. Borom has been hurt but was projected to be the team’s primary swing tackle. With the Bears drafting Kiran Amegadjie this year, he’s another piece on the offensive line to factor in.

As for Robinson, he’s been healthy but has just not been able to earn any minutes in the pass rush rotation for the Chicago Bears. They did draft Austin Booker which added another body there so if a team does inquire about Robinson, it’s likely the Bears will listen.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE