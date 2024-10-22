Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t fully dismiss the Nate Davis trade rumors

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the Washington Commanders in Week 8, the NFL trade deadline on November 5th looms. It’s unknown what the Bears will do as they have two games between now and then, but sitting at 4-2 with some needs on their roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them potentially try to upgrade a position.

But what about moving on from other players?

A report over the weekend from Ian Rapoport suggested that two players on the Chicago Bears roster has drawn trade interest: Khalil Herbert and Nate Davis. Rapoport listed Davis as a potential depth piece for a contender this year as the right guard has appeared in five games but started just two.

With the Bears back at Halas Hall, Matt Eberflus was asked about the trade possibility of Nate Davis and he didn’t completely rule it out.

“Of course, during this time when you’re leading up to the trade deadline, you’re always going to have guys that are in conversation for those trade talks,” Eberflus said. “I’m not going to talk about particular players or players that we’re looking at potentially, but that’s always going to be the case. It’s part of the business.”

That’s pretty interesting.

Eberflus gave a longer answer than I expected him too, especially when he usually deflects those types of questions to general manager Ryan Poles. He answered the question and really didn’t rule it out either, which is important.

The Chicago Bears are done with Nate Davis

It’s clear that the Bears are done with Davis after signing him to a three-year, $30M contract back in 2023 free agency. But since then, Davis has disappointed as he’s missed practice time in both offseasons including this year. And the Bears are growing frustrated with him.

That’s evident as he’s not even the primary backup anymore after losing his starting spot. The Bears have gone with Bill Murray as the primary backup with Matt Pryor being the starter at right guard.

That should say it all right there in terms of Davis’ future with the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE