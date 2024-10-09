Latest Chicago Bears news has two linemen nearing return from IR

Fans received some encouraging Bears news from general manager Ryan Poles regarding the offensive line on Wednesday morning. During a press conference from London, Poles updated the media on a couple of injured Bears offensive linemen who are nearing return. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates is “getting healthier,” while offensive tackle Larry Borom is “getting closer” to returning, according to Poles.

Bears injuries had the team thin on the offensive line

Both Bates and Borom have been on injured reserve. Borom was placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury in the Bears’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22. Borom’s return will provide much needed depth at the offensive tackle position since he is capable of filling in as a swing tackle. Borom was eligible to come off IR in week 5, but he’s not quite ready yet.

Bates is eligible to come off IR for this week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he’ll still need a little more time. Bates, who is dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, was placed on IR ahead of the Bears’ week 2 game in Houston. The Bears brought in Bates this past offseason to compete with Coleman Shelton for the starting center role. However, with Nate Davis becoming a problem at right guard in more ways than one, Bates found himself rotating in at right guard and playing a majority of the snaps there prior to his injury.

Bears GM Ryan Poles says DE Jacob Martin's window to practice will get underway this week in London. OT Larry Borom is "getting closer" to his window, and OL Ryan Bates is "getting healthier." S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is out for Sunday. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 9, 2024

Bates’ return will be significant as it opens up more options for the Bears. Matt Pryor has been playing right gurard in his absence. With the volatility of left guard Teven Jenkins’ health, Pryor can always slide over to left guard should Jenkins get injured, while keeping Nate Davis firmly planted on the bench. The Bears also have Bill Murray (no, not the actor) and rookie Kiran Amegadjie as depth pieces on the line.

Aside from consecutive victories, the team getting healthy is the best kind of Bears news, especially when it comes to their heavily-criticized offensive line. While the Bears’ offensive line played much better last week against the Carolina Panthers, we do have to remember that it was against the Carolina Panthers. The line is still a work in progress, but having everyone healthy will be huge for the Bears going forward, especially with Nate Davis seemingly becoming a last resort option as of now.

The fact that the Bears have a bye week after this week gives Bates and Borom a great shot at being ready to go in week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

