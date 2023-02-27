A top Chicago Bears draft target wont workout at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week

The Chicago Bears will have to wait a little longer for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter to workout in the pre-draft process.

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week in Indianapolis, teams will have the chance to watch and interview prospects ahead of the NFL draft. And for the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick, it’s a great chance to continue evaluations.

However, on Monday ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carter will NOT workout at the scouting combine and instead will do so at his pro day. He will do prospect interviews as he’s set to meet with teams this week.

Georgia DL Jalen Carter, considered one of the top players in this year’s draft, will not participate in the workout portion of this week’s combine but will do the interviews with teams and the physical. His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, told teams that Carter will work… https://t.co/6zty6qlLhl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

Carter is considered one of the top players in the 2023 NFL draft and is a big target for the Bears whether they stay at No. 1 or move back a little bit.

With a need on the defenisve line, Carter would make a lot of sense to bring in for a three-technique and solidify that line. Missing the workouts at the combine shouldn’t change things and the Bears will still meet with him in Indianapolis and attend his pro day in Georgia.

