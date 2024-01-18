Chicago Bears draft plans potentially revealed by NFL insider?

The Chicago Bears control the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, having the option to pick any player they want. With USC quarterback Caleb Williams being the top option on mock draft boards, it’s very likely the team goes that route.

And it sounds like that’s the general consensus among people in the NFL by reading articles, listening to what they say and paying attention to tweets.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chicago Bears are set to interview Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator position. Now, that doesn’t mean they will hire him or draft Caleb Williams with the connection the two have. But in the tweet, Schefter may have hinted at the Bears plans.

Here is what Schefter wrote:

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick.

That last line should be noted.

Schefter is just the latest NFL insider to hint that the Bears will be taking Williams come April with the No. 1 overall pick. Is that line by accident? I don’t know but it still is interesting.

What Chicago Bears decision means

Basically, the decision for the Chicago Bears is picking Caleb Williams or sticking with Justin Fields and getting a haul of draft picks similar to what they got last season for the No. 1 pick. This is rare territory as the team has now had the No. 1 pick in back-to-back years but this time it was due to Carolina being the worst team in the league.

Ryan Poles is sitting pretty, that’s obvious. But he does have a big decision to make. Does he take a quarterback that many believe to be one of the best prospects in the last two decades? Does he stick with Justin Fields and try to build around again?

It’s not an easy decision and one that will have an impact on the franchise for years to come.

The Chicago Bears OC search continues

The Bears are still looking for an offensive coordinator and on Thursday, they added three more names to that list. Chicago will interview Kliff Kingsbury, Zac Robinson and Marcus Brady. With the addition of those three candidates, the list is up to nine now.

By adding more names to the candidate list, the Bears really are turning over every stone possible to find the right guy. I also believe that this search probably comes to an end sooner rather than later as they want to speed up the process.

We also need to factor in that there are a lot of other jobs available and more could be come available if Houston and Detroit lose their offensive coordinators as well. It would be smart for the Chicago Bears to act fast and get their guy but it’s also important to make sure they have the right guy in place.

The talk of the No. 1 pick is also expected to be brought up in these interviews, which is obvious at this point. In what is already an exciting offseason, things are starting to pick up more and more. And there’s really no end in sight until April when the team finally does make the decision once and for all.

Let’s hope it’s the right one.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE