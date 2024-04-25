Chicago Bears add elite WR selecting Rome Odunze at 9

The Chicago Bears use their second pick in the first round to give their first pick, Caleb Williams, some help. They select Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

It is still early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the Chicago Bears already used two picks. After selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams to be the new face of the franchise, they give him help. With the ninth pick, they select Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

The Bears hope that Williams becomes the franchise quarterback they’ve sought after since their start. In order to do that, he needs weapons. While he already has D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, having another wide receiver is never bad. Allen is 32 years old and in the final year of his contract. He will not be in the Chicago Bears’ long-term future.

Odunze can be the WR3 this season and he won’t have to carry the offense. Additionally, he and Williams can develop together and become a great quarterback/wide receiver duo. If Allen does not return next season he could step right up and be the WR2.

At 6-foot-3, 212 ponds Odunze can tower over and bully defensive backs. He has great body control and is a master of making the contested catch. He has elite strength and skills to embarrass defenders. There are some scouts who feel he is the best receiver in the draft on contested catches. While he doesn’t have elite speed, he runs great routes and with his catch ability, he can hurt a defense with his yards after the catch.

Even with his ability to make contested catches, his route-running helps him create separation. That has been a problem for Chicago Bears receivers in recent history. Additionally, he has strong hands and he is able to make catches away from his body.

Rome Odunze to Chicago at no. 9 overall would be a dream. Giving Caleb Williams another “catches everything” guy AND allowing Odunze to develop with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/ipuf4sDcU9 — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) April 2, 2024

Off the field, Odunze is considered a team leader. He will be a great addition to the locker room. He has the type of work ethic that Chicago Bears fans will love.

Odunze will require some attention. He is too big and too strong for defenses to cover him one-on-one consistently. With that attention, one of the other receivers will have a lot of space to operate. We saw what Moore did last season when he was the only receiver making an impact. Defenses knew the ball was going his way yet he still amassed 1,364 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Now imagine what he does with Allen and Odunze on the field as well.

Having Odunze, Moore, and Allen on the offense will make the Chicago Bears must-see TV. Defenses will have to pick their poison on this offense now. Not only the receivers but also the tight ends and running backs. Whoever they choose to go after it will be wrong.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE