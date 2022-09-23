Chicago Bears passing woes desperately hurting the team

The Chicago bears through two weeks of play have the worst passing attack in the entire NFL and it’s not that close. Bears QB Justin Fields has just 191 passing yards through two games and serious concerns are starting to arise around the young QB. In the most previous offseason , Chicago Bears GM Ryan poles declined to add a game changing WR, something the Bears desperately needed and that decision is proving very costly to Chicago and the development of their promising QB.

Who in the receiver room has stood out so far for the Chicago Bears

well….frankly nobody. The Chicago Bears leading receiver through two weeks of play is Equanimeous St. Brown with a grand total of 57 yards on 3 catches. The Bears Wide receiver room doesn’t even have someone with over 7 targets let alone catches. Rams WR Cooper Kupp collected 7 receptions in 8 minutes in week 2 for more perspective on how bad the Bears receivers have been so far.

Other teams that made a move for an elite level WR are already seeing dividends

A whopping 11 wide receivers signed new deals this previous offseason worth at least $20 million. The Bears were not able to sign a single one of them.

Look at Tyreek Hill, the guy is one of the fastest athletes on the face of the planet was probably at one point viewed as untouchable during his time with the Chiefs. This past offseason, Kansas City sent Hill packing for Miami in return for 5 future draft picks. Who do you think initiated this trade?

If you guessed the Miami Dolphins you would be 100% correct. The Dolphins desperately needed to add an elite WR to the mix and to pair with their young budding QB. Through Two weeks the Dolphins are 2-0 and Hill leads the league in receiving yards after a monster game against the Ravens in week 2. A game that ended up being the best of Tua Tagovailoa’s young career.

Now let’s look take a look at former Titans WR and now Eagles WR AJ Brown. The Titans basically claimed this offseason that Brown did not fit into their plans going forward and that he was available Via trade. I find it especially shocking that the Bears did not bring Brown aboard because of what the Eagles gave up.

The Eagles traded a 1st and 3rd round pick to acquire the talented AJ Brown. Now while 1st round picks are extremely valuable, I think this is a situation in which the Bears should have jumped at the bit to acquire an established star in exchange for a potential star (1st round pick). Brown through two weeks of play is sixth in the league in receiving yards.

Quarterbacks Derek Carr, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa all had their respective teams add a top receiver in the offseason. They have combined for 12 touchdowns and each have recorded a game in which they threw for at least 300 yards. Their teams are also three of the best performing offenses through two weeks as well. Adding a star WR has also made other WR’s on the team better.

For example, Jaylen Waddle also had a monster game for the Dolphins along side Hill in week two. Eagles former 1st rounder Devonta Smith has had a nice start to the season along Aj Brown’s side. Not adding a star WR not only hurt the development of Justin Fields, but also the development of every WR on the Chicago Bears. It really is a simple concept, when your team has a top notch WR, other teams are going to do everything they can to limit said star WR which ultimately opens up looks for other receivers on the team.

What this means for the future of the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are most likely going to look back at this previous offseason with a sour taste in their mouths. All because they did not add a high level WR. Next offseason there is no prominent WR’s available via free agency due to all the trades and contract extensions shelled out this previous offseason. That especially stings due to the fact that the Bears are projected to have the most salary cap space.

Looks for the Bears to target their WR problem through next year’s draft or via trade in the offseason. Give Fields a true WR1 in the offseason and watch what happens from that point on.

