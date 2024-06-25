Consensus: Chicago Bears are not a playoff team for 2024 season

The Chicago Bears made a great effort to overhaul their roster this offseason, but it wasn’t enough for many in the national media to rank them as a playoff contender for the 2024 season. The Bears are looking to improve on their 7-10 record in 2023.

The Chicago Bears made their roster better

Several analysts have named the Bears as one of the most enhanced teams before the 2024 season. Jeffri Chadiha wrote on the NFL’s website why he thought the Bears roster moves this offseason made the team a playoff contender:

“The Bears came into this offseason with high expectations, and they delivered in all ways possible. They traded quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh instead of giving him one more year to prove himself. They added more veteran help on offense — running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Gerald Everett — and signed blossoming star cornerback Jaylon Johnson to an extension. Of course, the home run came in the draft. By taking quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and wide receiver Rome Odunze eight picks later, the Bears now have an offense that could become the most exciting in franchise history. This is a team that saw its defense grow considerably in the second half of last season. If Williams can make an immediate impact — which he needs to do — the playoffs are a real possibility for this bunch.”

ESPN, Pro Football Focus, and Pro Football Talk aren’t as impressed with the Bears’ roster or their chances in the upcoming season. Those three websites rank the Bears as the 17th-best team before training camp. The Bears are behind seven (different) NFC teams in those three rankings.

Consensus: The Bears aren’t predicted to make the playoffs

PFF gives the Bears a 44 percent chance of making the playoffs this season. ESPN thinks the Bears wide receiver corps is the strength of the team. However, they believe the defensive line will hold them back. Per Seth Walker, the Bears’ X factor for the season’s outlook is Caleb Williams:

“Quarterback Caleb Williams. Forgive the obvious selection but the Bears have a wide range of outcomes, and it all hinges on Williams. If he can hit the ground running in the NFL then the upside for this team is high because of all the parts around him on offense. But the team won’t run without him, and so that roster will be for naught if he comes along slowly.”

The pressure is on Matt Eberflus to deliver

Most of the Bears fanbase would view finishing 17th in the regular season as a major disappointment. The Bears should finish higher than that in Matt Eberflus’ third year with the defense and with the offensive weapons the front office put around Williams this offseason. Williams shouldn’t have to have a great season to lead the Bears to the playoffs if the defense is competent.

And if the defense isn’t, it’s probably because the head coach isn’t.

