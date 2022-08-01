Trending
Chicago Bears offense beat down on Twitter for poor 2-minute drill showing

Justin Fields Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightily today in the 2-minute drill

The 2-minute drill is of vital importance for all NFL times to move the ball and score points in the final minutes of a half or game. Teams devote a great deal of practice time to getting things right. Apparently, the Chicago Bears were not on point today, as evidenced by several tweets:

It’s one thing when you hear discouraging news from one or two outlets. It’s entirely different when it appears to be a consensus. This is just a small group of Twitter reactions to what was apparently an extremely poor showing for the Bears’ offense. Justin Fields had pressure in his face the entire time and execution was lacking. Fields and company need to make strides in Luke Getsy‘s offense if they are going to compete. They need to shake off today’s poor outing and focus on improving as they move forward.

Bears still have time to correct their issues

It’s still very early in training camp, with the Bears’ first practice in pads coming tomorrow, but doing poorly in the 2-minute drill is reason for concern. It will be interesting to monitor how the offense progresses on this front for the remainder of training camp. Once the season starts, they better hope it all comes together or they will be in for a long season.

