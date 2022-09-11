The Chicago Bears offense did nothing but struggle against the Niners’ defense

The Chicago Bears’ first half to start the 2022 season was just an abysmal showing on the offensive side of the ball.

While many experts spent the offseason criticizing the Bears’ offense going into this season, those criticisms seem justified to this point.

The Bears’ offense had just 68 total yards in their first half against the 49ers, and issues were apparent with every part of the offense. Quarterback Justin Fields has been under pressure every snap and the receivers have given him nowhere to throw. Fields also had an ugly interception that three different Niners’ defenders could have picked off. The young QB is currently 3-9 passing with just 19 yards through the air. No receiver or tight end currently has a reception as well.

The Bears did get into position to score points once, but a bizarre penalty by punter Trenton Gill for wiping the field took them out of field goal range.

Despite the Bears’ offensive struggles, they only trail the Niners 7-0 at halftime. The offense will need to make some major adjustments if the team wants to have a chance at winning this game.

