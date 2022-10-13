The Chicago Bears have zero players on offense who inspire any type of hope for the future.

The Chicago Bears are now six games into their 2022 season and the fans know exactly what this team is and it’s a horrible football team. The Bears put forth another awful performance on offense in their 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Bears offense had three trips on offense inside the five-yard line and came away with no points.

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line was horrible, giving up constant pressure all night. Justin Fields was buried by hits from the Commanders’ front four all night. The Bears offensive line is the worst unit in the NFL right now, with one player that is of starting caliber.

The Chicago Bears’ wide receivers are just as bad. Dante Pettis dropped more passes, Darnell Mooney dropped passes, Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt. There’s not a playmaker on the outside that Justin Field can trust.

Justin Fields still has no confidence to deliver the football within the structure of the passing game. He doesn’t see the field very well and holds onto the ball longer than any other quarterback in the league right now. His accuracy is suspect and when you combine his failures with the failures of the players around him you quickly develop one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

What can the Chicago Bears do? The answer is not very much at least when it comes to developing some kind of offensive consistency. This is yet another game in which the Bears could have developed some sort of consistency on offense. They could have progressed as players all 11 players on offense. But it’s apparent that there isn’t starting caliber talent within the Bears offense.

The only thing promising was Justin Fields ability to run with the football. But it’s going to take more than Justin Fields’ legs to keep the Bears from being the worst team in the NFL this year. As it stands after this game, the Bears are going to struggle to win another game the rest of the year.

The hard truth is where can you point to hope? Who or what player inspires hope in the future of this team? We basically know what kind of player we have in all of the players who play on offense, and none of them inspire any sort of hope that they’ll someday be a part of a playoff-caliber team. The harsh reality is, if the Bears want to develop into a competitive team within the next two years, beyond 2022, there may not be a single player from this offense who will be a part of that playoff team.

