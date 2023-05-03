Chicago Bears rookie’s alleged hilarious response to OnlyFans model on draft night

Darnell Wright had a great Thursday evening. The Chicago Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle as a top ten player in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wright was getting a lot of love from Bears fans and analysts during the draft. He allegedly was getting some unwanted and unsolicited flirtations from an OnlyFans model.

An OnlyFans model H.I.T.S. on a Chicago Bears rookie

An OnlyFans model going by the name of Alison, with the Twitter handle @AmericanHussy, posted a screenshot on her timeline showing several top offensive linemen in the draft. Wright was on the list along with Luke Wypler, Steve Avila, Dawand Jones, Anton Harrison, and Cody Mauch. Her message indicated she was messaging the players in hopes of landing the “the one” from a pool of draft prospects that were offensive linemen.

“Dming every offensive line NFL draft prospect trying to find the one,” she wrote.

dming every offensive line NFL draft prospect trying to find the one 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xb6M7LFnxO — Alison (@AmericanHussy) March 28, 2023

According to an interview Alison gave the Daily Star, she created the messages as a “joke” for the women in her group chat. The midwestern native and self-described Green Bay Packers fan thought the alleged message received from Darnell Wright was funny.

Alison posted on Twitter an alleged message back from Wright, the only player from the draft she says responded to her initial message:

After three straight vomiting emojis, the statement reads, “stankin bitch.”

Alison’s prompt reply reads: “Psalm 23:4 brother is committed to comforting his own staff.”

psalm 23:4 brother is committed to comforting his own staff — Alison (@AmericanHussy) March 29, 2023

Wright isn’t letting anyone give his new quarterback, Justin Fields, any grief. It appears he isn’t taking any from OnlyFans models, either.

