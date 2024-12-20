Chicago Bears receive frustrating news on 2025 offensive line dreams

Most people agree that the offensive line needs improvement when watching the 2024 Chicago Bears.

In the preseason, general manager Ryan Poles deemed the team’s offensive line to be the deepest he had been around. Poles, who has a special knack for being unable to evaluate talent, has been proven wrong this season, putting together an offensive line with the quality of depth equalling two practice squads.

The Chicago Bears OL has been a problem in 2024

The Bears are tied with the Cleveland Browns for giving up the most sacks this season at 58 total. (The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks are tied for having given up the third-most sacks at 47.) While some of those sacks are the fault of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams taking too long to throw (and other sacks are clearly the OL’s fault), there are other issues with the offensive line.

The Bears offensive line isn’t helpful in the run game. Chicago ranks 26th in rushing yards per attempt, averaging 4.1 yards per rush.

Simply put, this offensive line isn’t good at anything.

With the exception of right tackle Darnell Wright, who the Bears took at No. 10 overall in the 2023 draft, the team should look to upgrade each position on the unit before the 2025 season. There has been discussion of the Bears signing offensive lineman Trey Smith in free agency to help with the interior part of the unit.

Trey Smith isn’t expected to be an option for the Bears

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune doesn’t think that will happen, as the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to extend him in the offseason.

“Trey Smith, a standout guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, is coming out of contract and no one I have chatted with believes he will reach the open market,” Biggs wrote. “The expectation is the Chiefs pay Smith — he could become the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL — or secure him with the franchise tag.”

Will Campbell has alligator arms

Biggs doesn’t see the Bears drafting an offensive tackle in the first round in April to replace Braxton Jones because the talent at OT isn’t great this year.

“It’s not a great draft for left tackles from the standpoint that there isn’t a consensus stud left tackle who has people excited when you look at a top-10 pick,” Biggs wrote. “LSU’s Will Campbell has gotten a lot of buzz but NFL folks I have chatted with don’t believe he’s a slam dunk selection who will solidify the position for some team for five-plus years. He’s got short arms and there are concerns about his game. In other words, some believe he’s been vastly overrated.”

Biggs expects the Bears to add three offensive linemen in the offseason. They can sign an interior offensive linemen or two in free agency, and draft an offensive linemen or two after the first round.

Bad news: The offensive line rebuild will continue to take multiple seasons.

Should the Bears keep Poles, he will be tasked with continuing to rebuild the trenches, including the defensive line, in his fourth season with Chicago, with no end in sight of having competent play on either unit.

