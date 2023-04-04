The Chicago Bears are scouting the draft for more offensive line help and will bring in a left tackle prospect who started 40 games for Hawaii.

Some of the best offensive guards in the NFL have been former offensive tackles. One prospect who fits the mold of an offensive tackle that will likely slide inside in the NFL is Ilm Manning. Manning a left tackle from the University of Hawaii Warriors is coming to Chicago on a Top-30 visit.

Manning was not invited to the NFL Combine but has a listed height and weight of 6-foot-4 295-pounds. Some of the highlights from his 2021 college season include.

Named All-Mountain West honorable mention.

Started all 13 games at left tackle.

One of four offensive players to start every game of the season.

Led the team in knockdowns and had a pass-protect success rate of over 95 percent.

Earned academic all-MW honors for the third time.

Manning is a top sleeper offensive line prospect who has also garnered interest from the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers during the lead-up to the draft. Manning has been talked about as a prospect who can play either center or guard in the NFL and the Chicago Bears are doing their due diligence and can fill either need that the Chicago Bears have along the interior of the offensive line.

