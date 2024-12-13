The Chicago Bears practiced without D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Gervon Dexter on Friday

Per reports, the three Chicago Bears did not see the practice field on Friday leading up to the squad’s lone Monday night contest of the campaign. This is the second time the team is seeing Minnesota this season, with the game in Chicago resulting in a Bears comeback that came up just short. It was the first Vikings game this year where players began to lash out against head coach Matt Eberflus

The team is amid a seven-game losing streak in which Eberflus was shown the door following the Thanksgiving loss in Detroit. Having Swift and company would be preferred for this Monday night tilt, but the Chicago Bears might need to begin considering what they would do if they are all unable to suit up in week 15.

This is Deja Vu for the Chicago Bears’ running backs with limited practice participation

Swift and Johnson were both struggling to find their way onto the practice field last week leading up to the road battle against San Francisco. When it came time for the final injury report to come out, it revealed that Swift was good to go, but Johnson was unable to dress. Swift was on the injury report last week due to a tweaked quad, but this week it is a groin issue for the Chicago Bears’ lead back.

Johnson suffered a concussion during the Detroit game a couple of weeks ago and it has him in real danger of missing his second straight game. In his absence, veteran special teamer Travis Homer has stepped up in the backup role. With his success as a goal line guy this season, the Chicago Bears would like to have Johnson back in the fold sooner rather than later.

The Chicago Bears could be in trouble without Gervon Dexter

Dexter is enjoying a fantastic second season in the NFL. The former Florida Gator has had a relatively injury-free campaign up until this point. With the team missing nose tackle Andrew Billings for the rest of the year, they can’t afford to lose any more beef in their defensive front.

Through 13 games, Dexter has 23 solo tackles and five sacks as one of the biggest success stories on the Chicago Bears defense this year. With the next best interior lineman being Zacch Pickens, the Chicago Bears will be stretched extremely thin if Dexter cannot go on Monday.

These three will get another chance to participate in practice on Saturday before the team makes the trek to Minnesota.

