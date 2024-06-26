Chicago Bears: Packers’ player makes interesting comments about Caleb Williams

A Green Bay Packers player made some interesting comments about playing against rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

One of the exciting aspects of a Chicago Bears season is when they play their most hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams play very hard to beat each other down. However, in the last few seasons, there hasn’t been much excitement coming from the Bears side.

The Bears have lost their last ten games against the Packers. Additionally, they have lost 19 of their last 21 games against the Cheeseheads. They are looking to end that in 2024. General manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense and brought in quarterback Caleb Williams, a player some consider generational, to turn their fortunes around.

Poles and the Chicago Bears hope they have a more competitive team to take the field in 2024. They want to end that miserable streak against the Packers. Additionally, and more importantly, they want to play well enough to compete for the NFC North title or a Wild Card berth. It is playoffs or bust for them.

First, however, they need to get over the hump against the Packers. Green Bay is the class of the division. They did not win the division last season but have been division champions eight times in the past 13 seasons. Playing them twice a season, the division title runs through Green Bay.

Now, with Caleb WIlliams and a new-look offense, the Chicago Bears feel they can

compete against and beat the Packers. Williams is walking into the best situation any quarterback ever drafted number one has ever been in. He has great receivers in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and Gerald Everett. In addition, he has running backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson who can catch passes out of the backfield. Moreover, another running back, Khalil Herbert, can also run the ball.

Packers player makes comments about Caleb Williams

The Bears and Packers have already started a war of words. A few weeks ago, Williams was recorded at a Wrigleyville bar leading a “Packers suck!” with Chicago Bears fans. The video went viral, giving fans hope of a turnaround against Green Bay.

Caleb Williams was loving the "Green Bay Sucks" chants at Old Crow last night

Now, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary spoke out about Williams. He did not seem too concerned about the rookie. Last week, he was on The Rich Eisen Show. One of the questions concerned William and the Chicago Bears. He noted that since the Bears and Packers don’t face each other until late in the season, there would be plenty of tape on the offense and Williams.

In that time of the season, that’s 12 games in, so we’ll have some good tape on him. Understanding how the Bears want to run their offense through him, or, they’re gonna be pass-heavy by that time or run-heavy by that time. So we’re going to understand and have a better feel (for Williams) than we would, you know, Week 1.

Eisen also asked Gary if he would like to give Williams a “Welcome to the NFL” hit on WIlliams.

I hope so. Why not?

Gary did compliment Williams, however. He said WIlliams had a great arm and a great vision. He continued by saying if Green Bay could contain him and play their defensive game, they should be okay.

It will be interesting to see the Bears and Packers play this season. They are the NFL’s oldest and most bitter rivalry. It would be nice to see the Chicago Bears put up a fight and compete better more than they have. If the Bears are competitive this season, their schedule down the stretch could be decisive.

The Bears’ first game against the Packers is their first game against a division foe. That means they play division rivals in six of their final eight games. If they are playing as well as many expect, the division title could be in play. That would make the 2024 season very exciting.

