With Ben Johnson instilled as head coach and an aggressive overhaul of the trenches, the Chicago Bears have gotten plenty of praise for their offseason work. However, they’ll still have to prove they’re the real deal once Week 1 rolls around.

Still, adding Johnson brings plenty of excitement to Chicago. The Bears have added plenty of talent on both sides of their roster. But under head coach Matt Eberflus, the pieces didn’t seem to fully fit together. Now, Johnson is expected to bring an entirely new vision to Chicago.

And that has plenty of pundits already hyping the Bears up. In fact, Eric Williams of Fox Sports thinks Chicago could be good enough to make a playoff push in 2025.

“However, the most significant change is the hiring of Johnson, who has shown the ability to create an innovative offense that can take advantage of Williams’ unique skill set,” Williams wrote. “Chicago averaged 18.2 points per game last season, tied for fourth lowest in the league. The Bears have not made the playoffs since 2020 and last won a playoff game in 2010.”

Chicago Bears playoff struggles

When the Bears did advance to the playoffs in 2020, they were promptly eliminated in the Wild Card round. Back in 2010, they made it to the NFC Championship, but were ousted by their arch rival Green Bay Packers. In between both appearances was another Wild Card elimination in 2018.

Since 2021, Chicago hasn’t finished higher than third in the division. Their 2024 campaign saw them finish last with their 5-12 record. The Detroit Lions proved they’re legit, and the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are both on the rise. It’ll be a difficult path for the Bears to get back atop the NFC North.

However, it’s clear Chicago understands the mission. They addressed the biggest needs on their roster immediately, giving themselves a bit more flexibility in the draft. The Bears are truly building around quarterback Caleb Williams and attempting to put the pieces in place to succeed.

Arguably the biggest move necessary was finding the right head coach. And with an offensive-minded one in place in Johnson, it’s easy to see why analysts are getting hype over the Bears.

Johnson must seal the deal

For all the praise Johnson has received, it all comes with hefty expectations. The Lions were one of the best offensive teams under Johnson. Fans and analysts know the Bears won’t become world beaters over night. However, offensive improvement has been determined an absolute under Johnson. If Chicago struggles again, there will be immediate red flags.

But basing Johnson’s potential off the 2024 Lions season points to a bright Bears future. Detroit finished their campaign ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Their passing offense ranked second (263.2 YPG) while their rushing attack ranked sixth (146.4 YPG).

In turn, the Bears ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. They were only bested by the New England Patriots for the NFL’s worst passing team (181.5) while Chicago’s rush offense ranked 25th (102 YPG).

Johnson has quite the job in front of him as he tries to get the Bears back on track. But with players like Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, D’Andre Swift and a rebuilt offense line, the pieces are in place. If Johnson and the Chicago Bears live up to the expectations being placed on them, a playoff run can’t be ruled out in 2025.

