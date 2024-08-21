Chicago Bears Training Camp 2024: After missing out on Judon, Poles pivots to Ngakoue

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles tried to make another big move by acquiring Matthew Judon. It did not work, so now he is pivoting by looking into Yannick Ngakoue.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did not want to rest on his laurels after overhauling the offense and turning it into a scoring machine. He already built a defense that could be top five in 2024. He still feels the unit needs some help.

Poles apparently feels the same way many others do about the most important defensive need — an edge rusher. Yes, rookie Austin Booker has opened eyes in training camp and the preseason games. However, he is a rookie with only 580 college snaps under his belt. It would be a lot to ask to put all the team’s confidence in him.

As a result, Poles is looking for veteran help at the edge. That is why he tried to acquire disgruntled New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. Judon was in a contract dispute with the team and was holding out. It seemed he wanted out of New England so the team looked for a trade.

The Patriots did come to an agreement with the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons on a trade. Now it was up to Judon to decide who he wanted to join. The difference between the two teams is that Poles wanted to come to a contract extension in order to make the trade. He had a number in mind and would not budge.

Judon wanted to have the flexibility to bet on himself. If he has a big season, he could cash in big and get a bigger contract than the Chicago Bears offered. Of course, he could not have a big season and he might not get whatever the Bears offered.

After losing out on Judon, Poles had to pivot. On Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel, Albert Breer said that the Chicago Bears were already talking with Yannick Ngakoue. It looks as if Poles wanted to make sure he had one of the two options open for him.

Going to Ngakoue would not be a bad option to go with. He was on the Chicago Bears’ defense last season. He struggled throughout the season, but when Montez Sweat arrived after a mid-season trade, Ngakoue started to heat up. However, an ankle fracture shut his season down prematurely.

If Ngaloue shows that he is healthy again, it could transform the Chicago Bears’ pass rush. He is a good, experienced edge rusher and he and Sweat could make a great duo. Then throw in Booker in a rotational role, learning on the job, and opposing quarterbacks could be in trouble.

There have been reports about a Chicago Bears/Ngakoue reunion since shortly after the draft. They continue to persist despite Ngakoue making visits to the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers. Since Ngakoue had a struggling season last year, he would like to get a second shot to make up for that. With his familiarity with the system, he could step right up.

It would be intriguing to see how the Chicago Bears pass rush would run with Ngakoue and Sweat starting and Booker, Dominique Robinson (should he make the team), and DeMarcus Walker working out. There is also free-agent pickup Daniel Hardy, who has looked good at practices and preseason games.

While Poles was open to having Judon for an extended period of time, signing Ngakoue would be a bridge to Booker. If Booker continues to ascend the way he has thus far, he could be ready to take over the DE2 spot in 2025. Having him learn some tricks from the veterans will only help in his development.

