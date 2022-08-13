The Chicago Bears are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in week 1 of the preseason. The Bears have a lot of work to do to show that they can execute their offense and win games this upcoming season.

More than anything the Chicago Bears have position battles galore that need to be ironed out before the week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers. With that in mind here are five players to watch that could make waves towards either making the roster or starting week 1.

#5 Offensive guard Ja’Tyre Carter. Carter has been getting a lot of respect along the Chicago Bears’ newly revamped offensive line. Carter is a seventh-round pick that is working out to make the 53-man roster, battling with veteran Michael Schofield for the starting spot at right guard. According to radio analyst Tom Thayer in a recent segment on 670 the score, Carter is practicing like a veteran and has showed up big in camp. mentioned that he is highly impressed with the rookie from Southern University. Carter is in a battle right now to be the backup at right guard and has a leg up on Teven Jenkins who has also recently received reps at right guard. Carter being a such a late round draftee gives him extra onus to show up in the pre-season.

#4 Wide receiver Dazz Newsome is one of the few remaining wide receivers that’s actually healthy. Newsome was considered a player to keep an eye on after Ryan Pace drafted him a year ago. He’s made some plays in camp that has gotten him noticed on a daily basis. He needs to show up and have the biggest game of his career to push his way into the conversation about remaining on the active 53-man roster.

There are several sleeper WRs on the #Bears roster this year. Dazz Newsome has been an afterthought this offseason, but he has upside. pic.twitter.com/eVlUB2fAU8 — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) July 30, 2022

#3 RB Trestan Ebner is pushing to be the third running back on the Chicago Bears 53-man roster. Ebner has quietly had a solid camp and he has an ideal combination of size and speed perfectly developed for this offense. At 5-10 209-pounds he’s the average size for a RB and has looked like he would be pushing for a starting spot if he wasn’t already competing with two established players in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

#2 WR Equanimeous St. Brown has showed up big in his first training camp for the Chicago Bears. He’s a guy that has been touted by Luke Getsy and seems to be making one big play after another for the Bears. St. Brown has been consistent throughout camp and is running away with the second WR spot ahead of Darnell Mooney. He’s a big target with an excellent size to speed ratio. If he becomes a favorite target of Justin Fields, he could wind up having a good season.

#1 LT Braxton Jones is the rookie fifth round draft pick and the talk of training camp outside of the Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith drama. Is Jones the Chicago Bears left tackle of the future? Ryan Poles has pushed his chips to the center of the table and bet on that being the case. This is the no-brainer player to watch because if ever there was a player that needed all of the reps in this game to prepare him for the speed and intensity of the NFL it’s this guy. Jones has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the depth chart since rookie camp.

He fought his way into the battle with the first team in OTAs and was there all of mini-camp. Even after the Bears signed Riley Reiff to come in and compete with him he stayed at the first team LT spot. From there the pads went on and Jones more than held his own. Everything the Bears have thrown at him including veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn he’s met the challenge and then excelled. If Jones is an above average starter at LT for the next decade this would allow the Bears to focus on solidifying the team with other first round draft picks at other spots.

