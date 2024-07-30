Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams seems to throw a big touchdown in every practice thus solidifying his status as a generationally talented quarterback.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Willliams has been dynamic in his first training camp with the Chicago Bears. There have been the typical rookie hiccups, but the overall play of Williams should have the Chicago Bears squarely in the playoff hunt for the 2024 NFL season.

Today during practice, Caleb Williams once again laced a touchdown pass to Odunze, much like he did yesterday. The throw highlighted here is yet another major example of how Williams continues to elevate this offense and the players within the offense in a way never seen before.

Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. Get used to it, NFL

Today’s touchdown pass to Odunze was nearly identical to the pass Odunze caught from Williams yesterday.

Greetings from Rome

No matter where you look, the Williams highlights are all over X (formerly twitter) and are signs of a QB that is practicing better than any of the previous Chicago Bears first round QBs drafted before him. Even when Williams struggles, like he did on Saturday there seems to be an immediate bounce back the very next day.

Then today Williams put together a second practice that shows he’s continuing to grow within this offense.

It should come as no surprise though; Williams has been working within this offensive scheme since March when the Bears quietly started their offensive install with him even before drafting him. From there Williams was able to hit the ground running and he’s been getting all of his receivers involved in making big plays.

Whether it’s been Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, Tyler Scott or the forgotten Velus Jones Jr, there seems to be a highlight reel catch by each one of his receivers that shows the Chicago Bears finally have their QB heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Caleb Williams rolls out and hits Tyler Scott deep for a TD to win the 2 minute drill for the offense!

With Williams arrow pointing up the only question is where will Williams lead the Chicago Bears i 2024? How high will Williams take the Bears in his first year? It’s obvious he’s more comfortable as the QB than either Mitchell Trubisky or Justin Fields.

What’s also obvious is that the only thing holding the Chicago Bears back in 2023 was the QB spot. Williams should come in and immediately be among the Top-16 QBs in the NFL, which is league average. From there he has the opportunity to grow with an easy schedule that is favorable to his early development. By the time the league games come around later in the season, Williams could be the difference between winning the North and going far in the playoffs or securing a wild card berth.

