You wont hear the air raid siren at Chicago Bears home games this season

The home ground of the Chicago Bears sounds a bit different than it has in recent years. The air-raid siren that was synonymous with key defensive plays since 2018 has been absent.



Known as the Bear Raid siren, the sound was yanked off the slate of game-day operations as part of changes the Bears organization implemented heading into the current campaign. The team also didn’t play it during the lone home pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chicago Bears will no longer use the air-raid siren at home games. They didn't use it in the first two home games and will not use it for the rest of the season.



The air-raid siren is one of several changes that the Bears game-day operations made.



(Via Chicago Tribune) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 25, 2022

So far this season, the Bears have relied on music, stadium chants and other old-fashioned crowd noise to cheer on the defense as the team rallied to get the better of the Houston Texans on Sunday with a 23-20 victory at the Soldier Field.



The Bear Raid became a staple when it debut in December 2018 during a 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams when quarterback Jared Goff threw four interceptions. They kept it going the following week while clinching the NFC North title against arch-rivals, Green Bay Packers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE