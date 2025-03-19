Chicago Bears rival steals Super Bowl winning wide receiver

As Ben Johnson gets acclimated to the Chicago Bears, the new head coach is still figuring out his wide receiver room. Alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears recently signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract.

Chicago didn’t stop looking for receiver help from there though, bringing in Rondale Moore and Mecole Hardman for visits. Hardman was a long-time Kansas City Chiefs weapon who won three Super Bowls with the team. Joining the Bears would give Chicago another strong veteran voice to lean on.

But now that will be impossible. Hardman has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The financials of the new deal have not yet been revealed.

Source: Free agent WR/return specialist Mecole Hardman is signing with the #Packers on a one-year deal. Hardman takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense. pic.twitter.com/KKsbMVKg2G — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2025

Mecole Hardman’s NFL journey

Hardman was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He immediately made an impact, being named to the Pro Bowl after catching 26 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

The wide receiver never lived up to that billing again during his time in Kansas City. However, he did win three Super Bowl champions. Over his six years total with the Chiefs, Hardman caught 177 total passes for 2,296 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 2024 campaign was rough on Hardman, as he had just 12 grabs for 90 scoreless yards. Still, he managed to gain a new career-high 203 punt return yards. He averaged 10.2 yards per game. As he prepares to join the Packers, perhaps Green Bay will look for Hardman to be a star returner and provide offense when needed.

He may not be the wide receiver he was at the start of his career, but Hardman was still coveted on the free agent market. While he got an opportunity to meet with the Bears, Hardman decided to instead join their arch rival Packers.

Chicago Bears still looking for wide receiver help

With Hardman now off the table, the Bears will continue to look for wide receiver help. Maybe Moore will come back into the picture, as he remains unsigned. Undoubtedly, Zaccheaus will be asked to step up as Chicago’s WR3 as things stands.

The receiver spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, appearing in all 17 games and starting six. Zaccheaus caught a career-high 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. While he has never been the star in any passing attack, Zaccheaus knows how to fill his role. The fact the Bears pounced as early as they did shows they’re confident Zaccheaus will fit the offense.

Keenan Allen still remains a free agent. There have been no rumors of Chicago pursuing a reunion, but nothing can be ruled out until a contract is signed. If he doesn’t return though, the Bears are left with Tyler Scott. He has made just 18 catches for 173 scoreless yards over his career.

The Chicago Bears could always add more receiving help through the draft. They’ll at least be confident knowing Moore and Odunze are atop their depth chart. But Hardman was a clear target for the Bears. And know they’ll have to watch him play for their most bitter rival.

Chicago Bears rival bows out of Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE