Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze play drawing great reviews from his teammates

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze receives rave reviews from the team’s secondary.

In April’s NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears grabbed all the attention. They had two top-ten picks. While the overwhelming attention went to the top overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, the ninth pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze also got some attention.

So far in camp, it’s been Odunze who is getting attention from his teammates. Williams has had his ups and downs in camp dealing with a Chicago Bears’ secondary that could be the best unit in the league.

Odunze knew from the time he heard his name called that he would have to wait in line for snaps. The Chicago Bears already had D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, two of the elite wide receivers in the league. Odunze, who has the skills and tools to be a WR1, will be the WR3 in Chicago.

That did not mean that Odunze would not go in and make his impression, however. He started out quickly out of the gate and showcased his abilities. At 6-foot-3,

215pounds, he can outmuscle defenders. He is especially adept at making contested catches. Additionally, he has the mentality to bully them.

It does not matter that Odunze is going up against some of the best defenders in the league. Odunze is leaving his imprint on the field and forcing his will on a secondary that led the league in interceptions in 2023.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who signed a mega-deal this offseason, was effusive in his praise of Odunze. He has been very impressed with how he has played so far.

I would say probably his contested catch is pretty good. Just showing flashes of him making plays in the air, when the ball is in the air him going and getting it and making the tough catches, I feel like that’s something he’s going to bring and add a lot of value to our team. Really watching his game, I feel like he’s truly a gamer. When the lights come on and it’s time to go, he’s going to make a play.

Kyler Gordon played with Odunze for two seasons when they both played together

at the University of Washington. He knew how good Odunze was and could be in the future. He is not surprised by the rookie’s quick start.

I love Rome. I played two years with him. I’ve seen him do amazing things. He’s young and growing. I’ve seen him do amazing things. He’s progressed so much. He’s long, lanky, got some speed in him.

The praise is not just coming from Odunze’s teammates. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also noticed how well he is performing.

He’s pretty good for where he is in the process — almost exceptional. He’s doing a lot of good things even with us moving him around to different positions and moving him around.

Having Odunze make an impression already raises hope for the Chicago Bears offense. Moore and Allen will continue to do their thing. They are great route-runners and can make big plays. With defenses keying in on them, Odunze will have plenty of one-on-one matchups he could dominate.

Having Moore and Allen also helps in Odunze’s development. The duo will be a great help for the rookie. There aren’t many receivers better than those two who can be better at helping the youngster. Both are excellent route-runners. They run crisp and fluid routes that leave defenders a step behind. They are consummate professionals who do a great job on and off the field.

There is a lot of hope for the Chicago Bears in 2024. The defense already showed promise as the 2023 season progressed. They hope to make the next step this season. The offense was completely overhauled and could be a high-scoring unit.

Odunze looks to be a big part of the improved offense.

