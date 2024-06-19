Chicago Bears: Despite having two greats ahead of him, Rome Odunze expects a lot of success in 2024

The Chicago Bears drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with high hopes for his future. He, however, feels his future is now and despite having two greats ahead of him he set high goals for his rookie season.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had some high goals this offseason. He wanted to transform the offense and turn it into a high-scoring machine. He made many moves to add talent and depth to a unit that spent many seasons at or near the bottom of most offensive categories.

Poles added players such as running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Throw in players like running back Khalil Herbert, tight end Cole Kmet, and wide receiver D.J. Moore who were already on the roster, and the Chicago Bears have an offense that most teams in the NFL could only dream of having.

In the draft, Poles spent his two top-ten picks on offense as well. He used the number one pick on quarterback Caleb Williams. Many consider Williams to be a generational talent. Later, with the ninth overall pick, Poles selected wide receiver Rome Odunze.

In normal drafts, Odunze would be the first receiver taken in the draft. However, with Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers, Odunze dropped to WR3. His misfortune ended up being quite a fortunate situation for the Chicago Bears.

Poles coveted Odunze almost as much as he did Williams. He had the vision of having both of them become teammates. He wanted Odunze so much that he offered the Atlanta Falcons, who had the eighth overall pick, a fourth-round pick to move up one spot. It did not happen and the Bears still got their man.

Now the Chicago Bears not only have one of the best wide receiver duos in Moore and Allen, but they also have possibly the best trio of receivers when you add Odunze. This will be a very fun offense to watch in 2024.

Odunze has high goals for his rookie season

In Chicago, Rome Odunze once again finds himself behind two very talented receivers. With the Bears, he will be WR3. Despite that, he set high goals for his rookie season. He wants to blow past the franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie.

Harlan Hill currently holds that record with 1,124 yards. That record has stood since 1954. The fact that the record has not been broken for almost 70 seasons is evidence

of how poor the Chicago Bears’ passing game has been. Hill also set the franchise record for touchdown catches by a rookie with 12. It was tied by Mike Ditka in 1961.

Those aren’t the only goals Odunze has, however. He has his eyes on the league records. Puka Nacua set the rookie record for receiving yards just last season. He had an amazing 1,486 yards. His 105 catches were also a rookie record.

That rookie season record, I’m absolutely chasing that. Of course, [I’m] chasing those records and that’s important. I’ll hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. If I have my name on some of those records, that’s just one facet of doing so.

Nacua was the Los Angeles Rams’ fifth-round pick. He was able to get off to a quick start because the team’s WR1, Cooper Kupp, was injured and missed the first four games of the season. Nacua got off to an amazing start and continued even when Kupp returned.

Odunze’s path to the records will be more difficult. Moore and Allen combined for 2,607 yards and 15 touchdowns. They are among the elite receivers in the league. They are looking to have those same numbers but on the same team. We all hope that neither of them gets injured. It is good to know that if one does, Odunze can step up and play well.

Odunze’s work ethic will help him have a great career

One thing that will help Odunze’s development and success in the NFL is his crazy work ethic. He works extremely hard so it will be easy to make big plays when he gets in a game. He draws inspiration from another athlete with an immense work ethic, NBA Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant.

I think it’s something you just prepare for. It’s like Kobe [Bryant] always said– he never took a shot in a game he hadn’t took a thousand times in practice. And I think that’s really true. We go out there and we practice super hard and put ourselves in tough situations so, when we get in the game, it just kind of feels like you’re there in the present doing your job.

That work ethic resulted in a productive college career. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Washington, combining for 2,785 yards and 20 touchdowns. While Harrison and Nabers get all the attention, Odunze could end up having the best career.

Odunze’s work ethic was also on display at the NFL Combine. When all the other receivers finished their day, Odunze continued to work on the drills. He vowed to run

every drill and did so. As hard as he worked, he did not feel good about his performance. Finally, the officials forced him to stop and attempt during his Pro Day.

Odunze also gets help from his parents. They would be with him when he practiced at home, yelling the plays Odunze was going to run. He said nothing will change now that he is in the NFL. He’ll have either his mother or father doing the same thing while he works out.

With as hard as he works, Odunze will be a fan favorite in a hurry. It isn’t only Bryant that he reminds people of. His crazy work ethic is also reminiscent of another famous NBA legend. One who played in Chicago. Of course, that is Michael Jordan.

With so many talented receiving targets on the Chicago Bears roster, it will be tough for Rome Odunze to break the records he wants. However, he will work hard enough to accomplish the goals he wishes to set. If he gets anywhere close to his goals, it will be a great season for Bears fans.

