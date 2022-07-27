The Chicago Bears secondary has some new faces in Madden

Jaquan Brisker’s previous holdout might make sense if you look at his Madden 23-player rating. Though Gordon was taken before Brisker, Brisker (73) has a higher overall rating than Gordon (71) in the new Madden game. Gordon will make more than Brisker, according to Over The Cap.

In a video released by the Bears, The two Bears rookies sat down and reviewed what EA Sports thought of their skills coming into the league. Brisker thought he got some shade on his speed rating, which was only an 89. Gordon was happy with where he was rated for his jumping ability, which was 93.

Both players, wearing navy Nike workout tank tops and shorts, gave expressions that appeared to show a hard time accepting their overall scores. They did a good job holding back expletives while acknowledging they’re just rookies in the game.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Gordon said. “It’s just a little like, a little like, you ok.” He had no worries the ratings would stay the same for long.

“We gonna boost it. Soon. Eventually,” Gordon said.

Chicago Bears rookies will bump their ratings fast

Future updates in Madden will be a lot higher for Gordon and Brisker. The two are expected to lock down the Chicago Bears’ secondary this season and start right away. Brisker and Gordon were exceptional at not allowing touchdowns in college.

Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon combined for 1,678 coverage snaps in their college careers. They also combined to give up ONE touchdown. #Bears pic.twitter.com/nAVYOlRXEh — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) April 30, 2022

The two Chicago Bears rookies have had a lot of praise during practices in the offseason and now in training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus told the media Gordon was “lighting it up” in practice. Brisker has had multiple reports of getting turnovers in practice. On Wednesday, Brisker had an interception on a 1-on-1 drill in the red zone, per reports.

Couldn’t see a lot today, but I did see Jaquan Brisker come away with an interception in 1v1 red zone drills. He’s always around the 🏈 !! — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 27, 2022

Madden 24 should have these guys well into the 80s.

