Caleb Williams wasn’t the only Chicago Bears rookie to impress in his preseason debut. Bears’ undrafted rookie running back Ian Wheeler also had an impressive showing in Saturday’s 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills. Wheeler, who didn’t play in last Saturday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans, tallied five carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive quarter of work Saturday against Buffalo.

Chicago Bears’ rookie Ian Wheeler impressive in debut

Wheeler got into the game in the 4th quarter and averaged an impressive 8.6 yards per carry in his limited exposure, including an impressive 21-yard run that set up one of his two scores. Wheeler’s first touchdown came late in the 4th quarter from 7 yards out when he took a shotgun handoff from quarterback Austin Reed and powered his way across the goal line.

Ian Wheeler punches it in for his first NFL touchdown 👊 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/VAg6O1laK6 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 10, 2024

Wheeler’s second touchdown came just a few minutes later when he took a toss to the left for an 8-yard score. This one was particularly impressive because it showed Wheeler’s speed to get to the outside quickly and beat the defenders to the pylon. Wheeler has a solid combination of speed and power, and he showed both on his two touchdown runs in this game.

Bears RB Ian Wheeler runs in his second TD of the game! 📺: #CHIvsBUF on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UbZEyN2Ict — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

Ian Wheeler played his college football at Howard University in Washington, D.C. where he was a three-time MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) All-Conference selection. Wheeler compiled 1,154 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in his college career. He also played special teams and had success as a kick returner, totalling 1,322 kick return yards and three return touchdowns. His 5-foot-11, 205 pound frame allows him to keep his speed through cuts and makes him difficult to bring down. The Bears saw his potential when they signed him to a three-year deal after going undrafted this year.

The Chicago Bears are loaded at running back

Wheeler fills out a crowded, but talented, running back room for the Bears. D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert, and Roschon Johnson are expected to be Chicago’s top running backs in 2024. The Bears also have Travis Homer, Demetric Felton, and now Velus Jones Jr. – who seems to be transitioning from wide receiver to running back – battling for roster spots. Wheeler didn’t make the competition for a roster spot any easier with his rousing performance against the Bills, but having too much talent to choose from isn’t a bad problem to have for the Bears. Regardless of whether Wheeler makes the Bears’ final roster, he certainly looks to have a future in the NFL.

