Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addresses the slow offensive starts this year

In his appearance on ESPN 1000 on Thursday, Ryan Poles made it known that he is aware of the slow starts offensively in games this year. The young executive believes that these results to begin games go all the way back to training camp.

#ChicagoBears GM Poles to @ESPN1000 PreGame te: lack of quick starts “some of it stems back to training camp… things not addressed…” — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) December 26, 2024

The firing of Shane Waldron certainly has not helped the continuity of the offense this season, with the group having to adjust to Thomas Brown calling the shots beginning last month. The unit as a whole has only put up 17 first-quarter points this entire season entering the Thursday night battle at Solider Field against Seattle.

The offense has started well behind in games this year, which definitely has played a part in their current nine-game losing streak. Before the week 16 loss against Detroit, the Chicago Bears failed to score any points in the first half for three consecutive games.

What Ryan Poles can do to address the offensive entering the offseason

The first step for Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren to fix the offense this offseason is in the trenches. The franchise should have three picks inside the top 40, which fans are hoping will be used on the offensive and defensive lines.

One early ESPN mock draft predicted the Chicago Bears to select Will Campbell of LSU. The LSU product has the perfect size and length to be a true difference-maker in the NFL. Campbell is known for his fantastic lower body strength that he uses as an anchor in pass-rushing sets. The Chicago Bears would be extremely fortunate to land a prospect of Campbell’s status and add him to their line for the upcoming season.

If they can’t get Campbell, another popular offensive tackle prospect in the early part of the first round is Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. Either option via the draft is extremely ideal for the Chicago Bears, even though they have two firm tackles right now in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. The likely scenario that would play out if they draft a tackle would be a competition between the draft pick and Jones in camp. Whoever doesn’t win the left tackle job would simply kick inside to serve as the team’s new left guard.

A center will need to be signed in free agency or taken within the first two days of the draft as well. It’s a position that the Chicago Bears haven’t gotten right in the past few seasons and that needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

With the news of Tevin Jenkins likely not returning to the team next year, a second guard will need to be added to this line. While the odds of signing Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith is unlikely, the Chicago Bears should be prepared to offer him big time money if he somehow hits the open market.

The last order of business for the Chicago Bears front office to address this offseason with the offensive personnel is the third wide receiver spot. Keenan Allen has expressed interest in returning to the Windy City next year, but the price needs to be right for both sides in order for a proper reunion to happen.

