The Chicago Bears made a massive boost to their offensive line in the 2025 offseason after trading for starting guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson from both the Chiefs and Rams. They also signed former Falcons center Drew Dalman to a huge contract.

However, it still looks like they could be looking at adding more in the NFL draft. Having more depth at the offensive line is not a bad thing at all. According to a new report on X, the Bears have scheduled a top-30 visit with the former starting left tackle of the Oregon Ducks.

The Chicago Bears will be bringing in Josh Conerly Jr. for a visit

In a post on X from James Crepea, the former Oregon Ducks starting left tackle has a top-30 visit scheduled with multiple NFL teams, and the Bears are one of them.

Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. has top 30 visits scheduled with Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles & Washington Commanders, per league source.

Texans & Commanders among Conerly's 12 formal meetings @ NFL Combine — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) March 19, 2025

It looks like Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson want to get a further look at the upcoming prospect. Conerly Jr. is not projected to be taken in the first round among many mock drafts, so there is a chance the Bears could take him in the second round where he is projected. The Bears might be just looking to add some more depth at the tackle position. However, if they do end up drafting Conerly there is a good chance that they see him as their future left tackle.

Here is a clip of how impressive of a pass blocker Conerly is, for Bears fans that may be unfamiliar with him. Conerly Jr, has great athletic ability and quickness. He has been very efficient in the pass-blocking game during his time at Oregon.

Josh Conerly Jr is one of the best pass protectors in this draft. Held Abdul Carter to zero pressures during their matchup. Sound athlete with coordinated hands. pic.twitter.com/QRt01EENhe — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 14, 2025

If Ryan Poles has firm belief in both Braxton Jones and backup Kiran Amegadije, then there is a good chance they will not draft the former Oregon Duck. It is also interesting to note that if they are targeting offensive line in the second round of the draft, then it is looking more likely that the Bears will be going for a different position with the 10th overall pick.

Chicago has plenty of options to go with for the 10th overall pick. As many people think they could be targeting a running back or edge rusher. It’ll be interesting to see what the Bears will do with the draft just weeks away.

