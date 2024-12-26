‘Sell The Team’: Chicago Bears fans chant at McCaskey family

The Chicago Bears fans have had it with 101-year-old owner Virginia McCaskey and her 68-year-old son, George McCaskey.

Bears fans endured the penultimate game of the season watching the No. 1 pick in the draft, quarterback Caleb Williams, lead the offense to just a field goal in a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, the team’s tenth defeat in a row.

The loss wasn’t all on Williams. He finished 16-of-28 for 122 yards and an interception. He added 37 yards on the ground. Williams and the OL were both responsible for the total number of sacks, seven (for 46 yards). However, when the offensive line wasn’t missing blocks, they were committing penalties.

Wide receivers dropped passes when they didn’t have communication issues with Williams.

The result was another dismal performance in front of a crowd of 56,346 at Soldier Field.

And they were (expletive).

Chicago Bears fans want the McCaskey family to sell!

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron posted a video of Bears fans chanting for the McCaskey family to “sell the team.”

“Sell the team” chants at Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/44NlAWSGDk — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 27, 2024

The Bears have not won a home game since they defeated the Carolina Panthers 36-10 on Oct. 6. (Attendance was a little higher in Week 5, as 59,307 fans watched the Bears improve to 3-2 a week before they’d win their last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.) Chicago will finish with a 3-5 home record in 2024.

Fans are tired of losing seasons

Chicago has not had a winning record since 2018, when they finished 12-4 in the double-doink season.

Fans at Soldier Field weren’t the only Bears fans wanting Virginia out. Social media wants the family to sell the team too.

“Sell the team or clean house completely. Warren Poles needs to go,” wrote a fan.

“Sell the team or get a new expansion team,” posted another.

“The poor ownership of the Bears is the main problem. The NFL should force them to sell the team,” suggested a fan.

“The McCaskey’s broke the Chicago Bears, once the prize of professional football. They are a disappointment to the city of Chicago, who deserve better than that shameful product they produce. George Halas deserves better. SELL THE TEAM,” wrote another.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE