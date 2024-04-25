Rome Odunze joins Caleb Williams in the Chicago Bears 2024 NFL draft class

Joining fellow new Chicago Bear Caleb Williams will be star Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze after being selected No.9 overall in this year’s NFL draft. It’s hard not to be excited if you are a Chicago Bears fan with the amount of talent the Bears have acquired in the offseason. Rome Odunze will join Keenen Allen and Dj Moore as a talented Bears wide receiver gets better.

There were many different ways the Chicago Bears could have used the No.9 overall pick, and they’ve decided to take a top tier young receiver to join Caleb Williams. There were plenty of signs the two would pair up in Chicago. They were especially friendly pre-draft when tweeting about their flight to Detriot. The sure-to-be-explosive duo will have the chance to grow in the NFL together, and have a connection Bears fans will hope lasts a long time.

Was Rome Odunze the best decision for the Chicago Bears at No.9?

While the Chicago Bears could use a pass rusher or o-line help, there is no denying the talent of Rome Odunze. Malik Nabers was the other receiver expected to potentially be a target with the Bear’s second pick in the draft. However, he was taken by the New York Giants at No.6. Before the draft it was predicted by many there would be teams trying to trade up for a quarterback, but none were made that had a real impact on the Bears at 9.

I believe the connection between Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams will develop and be a well worthwhile pick for the Chicago Bears. Learning behind Keenan Allen will also be a huge advantage for Rome Odunze and his development as an NFL player. The Bears will still have a chance to draft a pass rusher or an offensive lineman later in the draft.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE