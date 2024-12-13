LSU tackle Will Campbell linked to the Chicago Bears in the latest ESPN mock draft

Will how the Chicago Bears season has gone downhill, everyone has begun to talk about the draft as business like usual. There’s no secret that the Bears haven’t done the best job protecting Caleb Williams in his rookie season. In fact, there is no team across the entire NFL that has allowed more sacks than the Bears this season. In this mock draft, Field Yates mentions the horrid amount of pressure the Chicago Bears have allowed this season, along with the traits Campbell brings to the table that would make him impactful in Chicago.

“No team has surrendered more sacks this season than the Bears (56), who saw Caleb Williams get dropped seven times Sunday against the 49ers,” says Yates. “Campbell is an incredibly balanced player with terrific footwork — I’d argue better than any other offensive lineman in the class — and has 37 career starts worth of experience. He was a day one starter at left tackle for LSU, and while Campbell is only 20 years old, he brings plenty of polish to the position.”

Campbell stands tall at 6’6 and is currently listed at 320 lbs. He has the perfect prototype in terms of size and length to excel at the next level. The LSU product has fantastic lower body strength that he uses as an anchor in pass-rushing sets, which is something the Chicago Bears are desperately seeking.

Will Campbell fits a huge need in the Chicago Bears offensive line

With the exception of Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, this Chicago Bears offensive line is in need of a major retooling. The interior has been a tough watch this season, with the team cutting Nate Davis last month following poor play in his short tenure with the franchise.

The center position will be addressed either with a multi-year deal in free agency or through the draft, as that’s a position the Chicago Bears have struggled to get right for years. Even with Teven Jenkins still in the fold, there need to be changes to this offensive front.

A competition could be in order if the Chicago Bears draft Will Campbell

With Campbell listed as a left tackle, that would create an interesting scenario at training camp in 2025. There is a very realistic scenario in which Campbell competes with Jones for the Chicago Bears’ starting left tackle position.

Even though Campbell could easily slide inside, he would certainly be given an opportunity to compete at the tackle position after being a first-round draft choice. Whoever would lose this hypothetical position battle would simply move to the left guard position. This would result in Teven Jenkins moving to right guard, with the hope that the Chicago Bears front office can bring in some depth as injury insurance for the former Oklahoma State Cowboy.

If this were to go down, the Bears’ O-Line could look like this in week one next season: Jones/Campbell – Jones/Campbell – free agent or drafted center – Jenkins – Wright. This alone would be a much-improved protection unit for what will be a huge second season in the development of Caleb Williams.

