Chicago Bears: Waldron takes responsibility for Kmet’s disastrous game in Week 1 vows to change it

Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator took responsibility for not having tight end Cole Kmet more involved in the offense in Week 1. He wants to make sure that is not the case this week.

While the big story to come out of the Chicago Bears Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans was the defensive and special teams play, The other big story was the offense’s failure. General Manager Ryan Poles spend a lot of time, effort, and money on overhauling the offseason this offseason.

There is a lot of talent on this offense now but the Chicago Bears fell flat in Week 1. They could only muster 147 total yards and scored zero points. With all of the changes, we saw the same thing– the offense getting bailed out by the defense and special teams.

One disappointing thing that happened was how tight end Cole Kmet was used. He had just one catch for 4 yards in the game. It was not just Kmet, though. Gerald Everett also had one catch, for -1 yard.

That was surprising, considering Waldron is known for using tight ends often. He likes to use a lot of two tight ends sets to utilize their size and strength. Having good tight ends gives the quarterback a security blanket. That is especially true for a rookie quarterback like Caleb Williams.

The low usage of Kmet is concerning. He is the starter and the one with the big contract, yet Everett had more snaps. Waldron must find a way to get both players involved, especially Kmet.

Of course, it was just the first game. It is a learning experience for everyone since there are new players involved. Waldron is still getting a feel for what he has, despite having training camp and preseason games. Things are not the same when the lights are on in the regular season.

The good thing is that Waldron accepts responsibility for the low usage of Kmet. It was interesting that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus blamed the fact that Everett saw more snaps on the rotation. Waldron said it was on him.

We know Cole is one of the top tight ends in the league. He does a great job for us. He has done nothing but the right thing ever since I’ve been around him. So, that’s more on us, starting with me, getting the reps a little bit more balance. But it also goes back to playing efficient football. And when we’re doing that, not getting titled out of some of the plays we wanted going into that game. I think just in terms of the flow of the game, I think starting with me, stuff we can do a better job of coaching is getting us into a better rhythm.

It will be critical for Waldron and the Chicago Bears to get Kmet more involved this week against the Houston Texans. In last week’s game, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen suffered injuries. Odunze suffered a sprained MCL while Allen reaggravated a heel injury.

Each player is week to week. While there is a possibility that one or both could be available on Sunday night, not being at full strength will make them limited. With limited snaps, having Kmet (as well as Everett) more involved is a must for the Chicago Bears.

Having Kmet involved will help Williams a great deal. He could throw the ball to the big target and feel confident that Kmet could make the play. Having Kmet involved would also help the other players. D’Andre Swift also had trouble. He struggled to run the ball. With Kmet involved, the defense would have to watch out for him. That opens up space for Swift to run.

Waldron needs to find a way to get Kmet more involved in the offense this week. His involvement gives Williams a security blanket by giving him some easy plays. Additionally, Kmet can extend the defense and open up space for other players to make plays.

We will see if Shane Waldron does change things up from Week 1. If he does, a national audience on Sunday Night Football will see an impressive offense and would add more hope to the Chicago Bears fans.

