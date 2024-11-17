The Chicago Bears are on the wrong end of history again in the loss to the Green Bay Packers

It’s dark times again for the Chicago Bears as they have lost four-straight games and are now 4-6 on the season. On Sunday, they lost their 11-straight game to the Green Bay Packers and it was another heartbreaking result for the Bears.

After holding the lead in the second half, the Bears gave it up late but rallied as Caleb Williams drove them down the field to setup for the game-winning field goal attempt. But it was blocked and Green Bay celebrated as the Bears lost another game under Matt Eberflus.

Overall, Chicago played well enough to win. They didn’t turn the football over and they got two stops inside the red zone including an interception on Jordan Love. Even with that, they were still on the wrong end for the third straight game. And Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic pointed out a wild stat from it.

Since 1940, the Bears are now 101-24-2 when they have 0 turnovers on offense and create a takeaway on defense, per @Stathead.3 of those losses have come in the last 3 weeks.

That just sounds like a Chicago Bears stat if we are being honest.

Things just continue to get worse for the Bears under Eberflus and after a hot 4-2 start that had them thinking playoffs, it’s crumbling. This loss just adds to that pain as they fall to 14-30 under Eberflus in his career.

The Chicago Bears are now searching for any positives in what is a lost season, something they are all too familiar with in recent history. They return to the field on Sunday afternoon as they host the Minnesota Vikings before a short turnaround to go to Detroit for a Thanksgiving showdown with the NFC-leading Lions.

